Idaho State quarterback Jordan Cooke (1) throws a pass next to Utah State defensive tackle Hale Motu'apuaka (8) and defensive end Paul Fitzgerald (32) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)

Utah State defensive end Paul Fitzgerald will be moving just a little bit south to his next college destination.

The 6-foot-3, 255 pound defensive end announced his transfer to Utah Wednesday night.

Fitzgerald is coming off of his redshirt freshman season that saw him start all 13 games for Utah State. He finished the year with 46 tackles, eight sacks (best on the team) and nine tackles for loss (best on the team). He also had a forced fumble and a pass breakup.

Fitzgerald joins a fairly deep defensive ends room that includes Logan Fano, Van Fillinger, Connor O’Toole, Ka’eo Akana and Jonah Lea’ea.