Pittsburgh Pirates' Cole Tucker walks in the dugout before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Vanessa Hudgens could be returning to Salt Lake City soon — but not to film another “High School Musical.”

The actress would instead be cheering on her husband, Cole Tucker.

On Tuesday, Tucker was assigned to the Salt Lake Bees and started in center field that night, going 1-4 against the Reno Aces.

Hudgens famously played Gabriella Montez in Disney Channel’s “High School Musical,” which was partially filmed at Salt Lake City’s East High School.

How did Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker meet?

Hudgens and Tucker met on a meditation Zoom call. The movie star made the first move by sliding into Tucker’s DMs, she revealed on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” according to Us Magazine.

“I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, ‘Hey, it was nice to meet you.’ So I think there is no shame in making the first move,” she said.

The couple got engaged in February 2023, two years after their relationship went public, and married in December 2023 in Tulum, Mexico.

They are expecting their first child this year. Hudgens announced her pregnancy while on the red carpet at the Oscars last month.

Cole Tucker’s baseball career

Tucker made his major league debut in 2019 for the Pittsburgh Pirates and even hit a home run in his first game, becoming the first Pirates rookie since 2012 to homer in their debut, according to MLB.

In four seasons, he played in 155 games for the Pirates, splitting time between Pittsburgh and the minors. He then spent five games with the Colorado Rockies last season.

He played in 11 games for the Seattle Mariners in spring training this season but was released on March 19, according to KSL Sports.

On April 10, Tucker was signed by the Los Angeles Angels and assigned to the ACL Angels, which eventually led to his assignment to Salt Lake, according to the Bees.