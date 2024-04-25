A general view of the NFL draft stage on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Detroit.

The 2024 NFL draft takes place April 25-27 in Detroit.

When does the NFL draft begin each day?

Round 1

Thursday, April 25.

6 p.m. MDT.

Rounds 2 and 3

Friday, April 26.

5 p.m. MDT.

Rounds 4 to 7

Saturday, April 27.

10 a.m. MDT.

How to watch the 2024 NFL draft

How long do teams have to make each NFL draft selection?

Round 1: 10 minutes.

10 minutes. Round 2: Seven minutes.

Seven minutes. Rounds 3 through 6: Five minutes.

Five minutes. Round 7: Four minutes.

What are 3 key storylines for the 2024 NFL draft?

Quarterbacks at the top: The quarterback position should dictate the early picks, with guys like USC’s Caleb Williams, LSU’s Jayden Daniels, North Carolina’s Drake Maye and Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy all expected to come off the board in the top 10 selections. There are even some who believe the first three or even four picks could all be quarterbacks and QB-needy teams could trade their way into a top 5 spot. How will that affect the top of the first round?

The quarterback position should dictate the early picks, with guys like USC’s Caleb Williams, LSU’s Jayden Daniels, North Carolina’s Drake Maye and Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy all expected to come off the board in the top 10 selections. There are even some who believe the first three or even four picks could all be quarterbacks and QB-needy teams could trade their way into a top 5 spot. How will that affect the top of the first round? Watch for a run of wide receivers: A strong group of wide receivers could also dictate another early run. Through much of the pre-draft process, Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. has been viewed as the top receiver in the class, though LSU’s Malik Nabers and Washington’s Rome Odunze have made their case as well. Like the top group of quarterbacks, all three of these wide receivers could be off the board in the top 10 picks.

A strong group of wide receivers could also dictate another early run. Through much of the pre-draft process, Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. has been viewed as the top receiver in the class, though LSU’s Malik Nabers and Washington’s Rome Odunze have made their case as well. Like the top group of quarterbacks, all three of these wide receivers could be off the board in the top 10 picks. Don’t forget the defenders: While more offensive players are expected to be taken in the first round, there are several defenders that will impact draft strategy Thursday night. There are edge rushers like Alabama’s Dallas Turner and Florida State’s Jared Verse, as well as Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II, who could be drafted early, along with cornerbacks like Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell and Alabama’s Terrion Arnold.

Who are the top 2024 NFL draft prospects from Utah or Utah schools?

Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Corner Canyon High.

Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU and Orem High.

Cole Bishop, S, Utah.

Jonah Elliss, Edge, Utah.

Sataoa Laumea, G, Utah.

Sione Vaki, S, Utah.

Dallin Holker, TE, BYU and Lehi High.

Ryan Rehkow, P, BYU.

Keaton Bills, G, Utah and Corner Canyon High.

2024 NFL draft first-round order

There will be 257 total picks in the 2024 NFL draft. This is the order for the first round: