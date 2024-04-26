Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (10) and offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) watch a replay from the sidelines as they compete against Portland State during a game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Eugene, Ore.

In December, Jackson Powers-Johnson became the first Pac-12 player to win the Rimington Trophy, which goes to the top center in college football.

Now, he’s the first player with a Utah tie taken in the 2024 NFL draft.

Powers-Johnson, who is from Draper and played for Corner Canyon High, was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 44th overall pick during the second round of the 2024 NFL draft on Friday in Detroit.

The former Oregon Duck was widely seen as one of the top centers available in the draft, though he was introducted as a guard when the pick was announced.

This past season, he was a unanimous All-American and was selected for the All-Pac-12 Conference first team. He had the best overall PFF grade (84.3) and run-blocking PFF grade (85.2) among FBS centers, according to his school.

Powers-Johnson played in 36 games over three seasons for Oregon.

What experts said about the draft selection

“After signing center Cody Whitehair in free agency, the Raiders add the Oregon interior lineman; likely with an eye toward moving him to guard,” said ESPN’s Matt Miller. “Powers-Johnson was the top center on many team’s boards, and he came in at No. 43 on my board. I love his potential as a guard thanks to his power at the point of attack and ability to control defenders. The Raiders had a top five need at guard entering the draft and can check that off the list with this pick.”

“Instant starter inside. Guard size with mobile center feet,” said CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso, who gave the selection an A grade. “Shorter arms and some rawness in pass pro. But upside is through the roof. All-Pro caliber in that regard. Smart pick here.”

“Powers-Johnson has an injury history (including concussions) and isn’t very long – but this is a very, very tough football player and a guy who will advance the culture. Love this pick,” said The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner, who also gave the pick an A grade.

1 of 5 Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. | Michael Conroy, Associated Press 2 of 5 Oregon offensive linemen Steven Jones, left, and Jackson Powers-Johnson, right, at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. | Amanda Loman, Associated Press 3 of 5 Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (10) and offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) go to cover the ball after Nix lost it during the second half of the Pac-12 championship NCAA college football game against Washington, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. The play was ruled a dead ball after review. | David Becker, Associated Press 4 of 5 Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. Powers-Johnson is projected to be either a first or second-round draft pick in the 2024 NFL draft. | Rick Scuteri, Associated Press 5 of 5 Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) stands on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. | Young Kwak, Associated Press

Scouting report on Jackson Powers-Johnson

“Powers-Johnson’s inexperience is reflected in his technique, but he offers a fantastic combination of size, athleticism and toughness, with the skill set that translates to both center and guard,” said The Athletic’s Dane Brugler. “His game reminds me of Ryan Kelly, who won the Rimington Award at Alabama before becoming a first-round pick in 2016.”

“Powers-Johnson is a fierce competitor with a salty disposition but needs to improve his first-phase technique to create more consistent block sustains. Despite average athleticism, he doesn’t seem to have many issues in pass protection, as he works with clear eyes, a wide base and good discipline to keep his weight back. His rookie season could be bumpy if he has to play early, but he should come out on the other side as a long-time starter,” said NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein.

“He’s a powerful run-blocker with excellent size and strength in addition to the range to get downfield and reach second-level defenders,” said ESPN’s Steve Muench. “JPJ has the powerful punch to stun and stand up defenders. He sets high but tends to get away with it due to his size and strength.”

Jackson Powers-Johnson draft profile

Position: Center.

Center. College: Oregon.

Oregon. Height: 6-foot-3.

6-foot-3. Weight: 328 pounds.

328 pounds. Age: 21.

21. 2023 stats: Played 829 snaps in 13 games. Allowed just one pressure on 471 pass-blocking snaps, per ESPN.

Jackson Power-Johnson’s ranking at center in 2024 draft class