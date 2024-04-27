Utah Utes safety Sione Vaki (28) warms up for the Utah-UCLA game in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Utah’s two-way star knows where he’ll be starting his NFL career.

Safety/running back Sione Vaki was drafted by Detroit Lions during the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft on Saturday with the 132nd overall pick.

Vaki joins fellow Utes safety Cole Bishop, who was taken by the Buffalo Bills during the second round on Friday.

The 5-foot-11, 210-pound Vaki, already a standout defender for Utah, helped spark a stagnant Utes offense last season from the running back position.

He ended the 2023 season with 51 tackles and 8.5 tackles, second-most on the team, while putting up 520 total yards and five touchdowns on 53 touches on offense.

While Vaki is viewed largely as a safety prospect at the next level, his offensive production led to Mel Kiper Jr. listing him as the No. 18 running back talent in this year’s draft class.

Vaki was even announced as a running back when Detroit drafted him.

His versatility had several national NFL media members classifying Vaki as a sleeper in this year’s draft.

“He could play either position in the pros, but his thick, 210-pound frame would play well at safety. He has good instincts and is a rock-solid tackler,” wrote The Sporting News’ Jacob Camenker.

What experts said about the draft selection

”The Lions traded up for a third time to take Vaki, who is their third defensive selection. At Utah, Vaki was a two-way player, who saw time at running back and safety in 2023. He ended with 317 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and opposing QBs had just a 4.8 QBR when targeting him,” said ESPN’s Eric Woodyard. “Vaki is the third DB taken by Detroit, which is the first time in the Common Draft Era the Lions have taken three DBs in the first four rounds.”

“The Lions are listing Vaki as a running back, although he also worked out with the safeties at the NFL Scouting Combine and played both spots last year for the Utes,” said NFL.com’s Eric Edholm. “Vaki’s versatility and do-whatever-it-takes attitude will be a hit in Detroit, but his best shot might be to make it as a core special-teamer.”

Scouting report on Sione Vaki

“Gamer who does whatever is necessary to help his team win. Vaki carries a thick frame with good upper-body power and heavy hands,” said NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. “He took on carries to help his team when it was stung by injuries, but he’s not an NFL running back. He’s a conscientious tackler who is careful to center up and launch his attack only when he’s in realistic striking position.”

“Vaki plays with the physicality and downhill speed NFL coaches desire at safety, but his fluidity and instincts in coverage don’t match up and will hinder his chances of earning steady defensive snaps at the next level,” said The Athletic’s Dane Brugler. “His potential as a core special teamer could be his ticket to an NFL roster spot.”

“That dude can start anywhere,” a Pac-12 coordinator told ESPN. “They were releasing him out of the backfield, he was running it. He was a beast. I had a ton of respect for him.”

Sione Vaki draft profile

Sione Vaki’s ranking at safety in 2024 draft class