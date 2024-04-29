BYU Cougars guard Nani Falatea (3) goes to the hoop during a game against the Utah Utes at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.

Nani Falatea has found her new home.

The former BYU women’s basketball guard is transferring to Oregon, she announced on Instagram Monday.

Falatea abruptly exited the Cougars’ program this past December after appearing in just three contests. She averaged 9.7 points, 2.9 assists and 39.9% shooting across 64 career games in Provo.

A 2021 Herriman High graduate, Falatea’s best BYU campaign came as a sophomore, when she posted 15.3 points and 4.9 assists.

Falatea has been engaged to former Cougar football standout Kingsley Suamataia since August.

Suamataia was selected as a second round draft choice by the Kansas City Chiefs this past weekend.