BYU quarterback Ryder Burton walks off the field after practice in Provo on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

BYU’s crowded quarterback room just got a bit smaller.

Redshirt freshman Ryder Burton has decided to enter the transfer portal, he announced in a Tuesday social media post.

“To BYU, I first want to take the time and thank Coach Roderick and Coach Sitake for giving me the opportunity to compete at my dream school,” Burton wrote. “Every moment at BYU will forever be cherished and I can’t thank enough all the coaches and support staff that helped me grow as a player, but more importantly, as a man. To my teammates, I’m so grateful for the time we spent together and the bond that was created. Love every one of y’all and wish each one of you guys the best of luck.

“With that being said, I’ve decided to enter my name into the transfer portal with four years remaining! His timing!”

The No. 16-ranked Utah prospect in the class of 2023, Burton did not appear in any games for the Cougars this past season, having been viewed as a long-term, developmental project by offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick.

During his high school career at Springville, Burton threw for 4,292 yards and 45 touchdowns in 24 games, committing to BYU prior to his senior season.

As mentioned in his transfer announcement, Burton will have four years of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

BYU’s quarterback corps now features Jake Retzlaff and Gerry Bohanon battling for the starting job, with Cade Fennegan, Treyson Bourguet, McCae Hillstead and others competing to be QB3.