Baseball and lacrosse graduates pose for a photo with University of Utah president Taylor Randall at the John R. Park Building in Salt Lake City, UT on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

One hundred and eighteen University of Utah student-athletes across all 20 school-sponsored sports are set to graduate this year.

All 8,652 of Utah’s 2023-24 graduates were celebrated on Thursday evening as the university held its annual commencement ceremony at the Jon M. Huntsman Center.

Twenty-seven football players will be awarded their degree, including three NFL players that returned to Utah to finish their education.

Defensive end Bradlee Anae, who played at Utah from 2016-2019 and was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys, later going on to play for New York Jets, is graduating with a financial planning and counseling degree.

Safety Marquise Blair, who played at Utah in 2017 and 2018, then was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks and later played for the Carolina Panthers, is graduating with a human development and family studies degree.

Offensive lineman Tony Bergstrom, who played at Utah from 2008-2011, was drafted by the Oakland Raiders, and played seven years in the NFL, is graduating with a chemical engineering degree.

Seventeen current football players will graduate or have graduated before playing next season — Josh Calvert, Alex Harrison, Jaren Kump, Money Parks, Jack Bouwmeester, Shintaro Mann, Connor O’Toole, Junior Tafuna, Moroni Anae, JT Greep, Van Fillinger, Tevita Fotu, Nick Howe, Junior Tafuna, Tanoa Togiai, Zemaiah Vaughn and Aliki Vimahi.

As of the last NCAA report in December of 2023, the University of Utah has a 94% student-athlete graduation rate.

Here’s the list of 2023-24 Utah student-athlete graduates

Baseball (10)

Jayden Kiernan, Parks, Recreation & Tourism BS (Fall graduate)

Matthew Sox, Mechanical Engineering BS (Fall graduate)

Karson Bodily, Economics BS

TJ Clarkson, Finance BS

Dakota Duffalo, Finance BS

Kai Roberts, Business Administration BS

Bryson Van Sickle, Environmental & Sustainable Studies BS

Bruer Webster, Sociology BS

Ernesto Lugo-Canchola Sociology BS (Summer 2024 graduate)

Brett Porthan, Communication BS (Summer 2024 graduate)

Football (27)

Josh Calvert, Sociology BS (Fall graduate)

Hayden Furey, Accounting BS (Fall graduate)

Alex Harrison, Communication BS (Fall graduate)

Ja’Quinden Jackson, Communication BS (Fall graduate)

Jaren Kump, Health and Kinesiology BS (Fall graduate)

Kenzel Lawler, Psychology BS (Fall graduate)

Faybian Marks, Communication BS (Fall graduate)

Money Parks, Communication BS (Fall graduate)

Jadon Pearson, Criminology BS (Fall graduate)

Jack Bouwmeester, Communication BS

Shintaro Mann, Communication BA

Connor O’Toole, Business Administration BS

Jason Siaosi, Sociology BS

Junior Tafuna, Economics BS

Moroni Anae, Family Communication & Human Development BS

JT Greep, Marketing BS (Summer 2024 graduate)

Bryson Reeves, Psychology BS (Summer 2024 graduate)

Van Fillinger (Summer 2024 graduate)

Tevita Fotu, Sociology BS (Summer 2024 graduate)

Nick Howe, Accounting (Summer 2024 graduate)

Junior Tafuna, Economics BS (Summer 2024 graduate)

Tanoa Togiai, Financial Planning BS (Summer 2024 graduate)

Zemaiah Vaughn, Sociology BS (Summer 2024 graduate)

Aliki Vimahi, Sociology BS (Summer 2024 graduate)

Bradlee Anae, Financial Planning & Counseling BS

Marquise Blair, Human Development & Family studies BS

Tony Bergstrom, Chemical Engineering BCH

Men’s basketball (3)

Ben Carlson, Entrepreneurship BS

Gabe Madsen, Sociology BS

Rollie Worster, Criminology BS

Men’s golf (2)

Javier Barcos, Business Administration BS

Hunter Howe, Information Systems MS

Men’s lacrosse (11)

Jared Andreala, Marketing BS

Tyler Bradbury, Finance MS

Collin Ervin, Finance BS

MJ McMahon, Finance MS

Carson Moyer, Entrepreneurship BS

Josh Rose, Business Administration BS

Koa Todd, Health and Kinesiology BS

Peter Hagan Business, Administration BS (Summer 2024 graduate)

Connor Hollison, Psychology BS (Summer 2024 graduate)

Jordan Hyde, Psychology BS and Criminology BS (Summer 2024 graduate)

Justus Peterson, Operations & Supply Chain BS (Summer 2024 graduate)

Men’s skiing (4)

Tom Mancini, International Studies BS

Wilhelm Normannseth, Finance BS

Gustav Vøllo, Business Analytics MS (Summer 2024 graduate)

Mikkel Solbakken, Finance MS (Summer 2024 graduate)

Men’s swimming (7)

Noah Carlson, Computer Science BCS (Fall graduate)

Dylan Becker, Psychology BS

Micah Ginoza, History Teaching BA

Jaek Horner, Finance BS

Marko Kovacic, Information Systems BS

Parker McOmber, Biomedical Engineering BIO

Nathan Ramey, Biochemistry BS and Chemical Engineering BCH

Men’s tennis (4)

Michael Blando, Communication BS

Geronimo Espin Busleiman, International Studies BA

Jayson Blando, Business Administration BS (Summer 2024 graduate)

Bruno Krenn, Psychology BS (Summer 2024 graduate)

Women’s basketball (3)

Kennady McQueen, Health and Kinesiology BS

Alissa Pili, Sociology BS

Dasia Young, Psychology BS

Gymnastics (3)

Jaylene Gilstrap, Family Communication & Human Development BS and Communication BS

Abby Paulson, Political Science BS and Health and Kinesiology BS

Alani Sabado , Marketing BS

Softball (9)

Madi Jacobus, Nursing BSN (Fall graduate)

Aliya Belarde, Communication BS

Chloe Doyle, Health and Kinesiology BS

Julia Jimenez, Family Communication & Human Development BS

Sarah Ladd, Health, Society and Policy BS

Mariah Lopez, Psychology BS

Sophie Jacquez, Health and Kinesiology BS (Summer 2024 graduate)

Leilani Melendez, Psychology BS and Criminology BS (Summer 2024 graduate)

Shelbi Ortiz, Business Administration BS (Summer 2024 graduate)

Women’s skiing (5)

Madison Hoffman, Finance BS

Michelle Kervén, Information Systems BS and Business Administration BS

Kaja Norbye, Finance BS

Karianne Dengerud, Finance BS

Sydney Palmer-Leger, Health and Kinesiology BS

Women’s soccer (7)

Courtney Brown, Accounting MAC (Fall graduate)

Jade Gosar, Business Analytics MS (Fall graduate)

Hailey Povilus, Health and Kinesiology BS (Fall graduate)

Megan Quiggle, Communication BS and Criminology & Corrections CRU (Fall graduate)

Ragan Vanschalkwyk, Health and Kinesiology BS

Baylie Jackson, Environmental & Sustain Std BS

Taliana Kaufusi, Family Communication & Human Development BS

Beach volleyball (2)

Marissa Koch, Psychology BS

Camille Lee, Communication BA and International Studies BA

Women’s swimming (8)

Lizzy DeCecco, Biology BS (Fall graduate)

Reagan Cathcart, Health, Society and Policy BA

Cameron Daniell, Health and Kinesiology BS

Kim Lanaghen, Biology BS

Harper Lehman, Communication BS

Hannah Truax, Political Science BS

Maddie Woznick, Health and Kinesiology BS

Kyla Yetter, Psychology BS

Track and field/cross country (12)

Caroline Fischer, Health, Society and Policy BS and Social Work BSW

Delaney Gates, Marketing BS

Morgan Jensen, Social Work BSW

Bailey Kealamakia, Data Science BS

Chloe Kockler, Civil Engg HCV

Ellie Lundgreen, Chemical Engineering BCH

Brooke Manson, City & Metro Planning MCP and Urban Ecology BS

Malia Overton, Criminology BS and Sociology BS

Maddie Reed , Urban Ecology BS

Claire Rusovick, Film and Media Arts BA

Josefine Eriksen, Family Communication & Human Development BS (Summer 2024 graduate)

Ally Gomm, Psychology BS (Summer 2024 graduate)

Women’s tennis (1)

Ana Luiza Cruz, Finance MS (Summer 2024 graduate)

Volleyball (1)