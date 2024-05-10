BYU players celebrate a big win against Oklahoma State March 22, 2024, in Provo. The Cougars upset the Cowgirls Thursday in the Big 12 tournament and will face No. 2 seed Oklahoma Friday at 4 p.m. MDT.

After Thursday’s stunning 7-2 victory over No. 2 Oklahoma State, it only gets more difficult for the unranked BYU softball team on Friday night.

The Cougars, the No. 6 seed in their first-ever Big 12 softball tournament, face No. 2 seed Oklahoma at 4 p.m. MDT in a semifinal matchup in Oklahoma City.

The game can be live-streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

BYU beat the Sooners once during the regular season, a 9-4 upset in Norman on April 12. Oklahoma downed the Cougars 8-0 on April 11 and 7-3 on April 13.

Texas meets Baylor in Friday’s other semifinal.

BYU improved to 31-22 with Thursday’s win and is considered a bubble team for an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament. Another win over a top-five program would improve the Cougars’ chances considerably.

Against Oklahoma State, BYU pitcher Chloe Temples threw her third complete game of the season. She allowed just two runs while striking out six and giving up no walks.

At the plate, Lily Owens had two hits and an RBI, Ailana Agbayani drove in a run and Keila Kamoku doubled.

Saturday’s championship game will begin at 5:30 p.m. MDT and will be televised by ESPN2.