The Enterprise Wolves celebrate after winning the 2A softball semifinal game against the Beaver Beavers at Spanish Fork Sports Park in Spanish Fork on Friday, May 10, 2024.

Coming into the game, Enterprise knew they had a tall task ahead of them. They knew that they had already beaten the Beaver Beavers twice this season. But beating a team three times in the same season is always a tough task. Especially with the run Beaver had been on lately.

But Enterprise was able to pull ahead in the seventh inning to secure the win and advance to their sixth straight 2A softball championship game.

Entering Friday, top-seeded Enterprise was set to face off against the No. 4 seeded Altamont Longhorns. They were able to make quick work of the Longhorns, winning 15-1 in five innings of play, thanks to a 10-run second inning.

In that game, they were led by Blakelee Christiansen, who pitched three innings of play, only allowing two hits and zero walks while striking out three batters. Hali Christensen led the way at the plate, going four for five with two RBIs.

But Enterprise did not go into their second game of the day taking No. 6 seed Beaver lightly, with them having just defeated No. 3 South Sevier 13-12 and No. 7 San Juan 12-2.

The Beavers and the Wolves were both rolling coming into their matchup.

Beaver was able to open the scoring in the first inning thanks to an error that led to Danzee Bradshaw scoring. Beaver took a 1-0 lead before Enterprise was even able to take an at-bat.

After striking out the last batter, Enterprise was able to quickly respond in the bottom of the first inning. Thanks to an RBI from Kylah Humphries and two from Brooke Humphries, the Wolves had a 3-1 lead after the first inning.

After adding another run in the bottom of the third inning, Enterprise led 4-1 going into the final inning.

Enterprise was hoping to quickly get the last three outs needed to advance to the 2A championship game. But Beaver had other plans, scoring four runs in the top of the seventh inning to take the small but very meaningful 5-4 lead.

Enterprise had one last chance to advance and not get knocked into the one-loss bracket.

Going into the last inning, Enterprise coach Katye Jones said to her team, “One hit at a time, one base at a time, pressure is on them to defend up.” Jones added, “We do our best work when we have two outs, and it showed today.”

Beaver was able to get two quick outs on Enterprise. After a dropped third strike and a quick ground out, it was looking like Beaver was going to be able to end a multiyear losing streak to their region rival.

But after Kynlee Reber was able to reach first on a hard ground ball to second base, the Wolves had the winning run at the plate. Brooke Humphries took the second pitch of the at-bat and hit a line drive past the center field wall to win the game for the Wolves.

“Our biggest focus all year has been our theme, ‘We Are One.’ It takes 24 girls, four managers and two coaches that are on the team to make something happen. No matter who we put in the game we trust, we know that they have our backs regardless of who it is,” Jones said.

Enterprise will play Saturday against the winner of the 10 a.m. game between the No. 6 seeded Beaver Beavers and the No. 3 seeded South Sevier Rams. South Sevier won two games in the one-loss bracket to advance to the final day of play, including a walk-off winner against Parowan.