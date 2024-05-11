Luke Miller and Ashton Cahoon of Lone Peak compete against Jaden Peck and Andrew Allen of Skyridge in the 6A 1st Doubles match of the UHSAA boys tennis championships at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

John La Cognata has been coaching the Lone Peak boys tennis team for over 20 years and he was quick to point out the events that happened Saturday afternoon at Liberty Park were among the most unusual of his career.

“Totally unexpected,” is how he put it.

La Cognata said the Knights didn’t have the best team in their region during the regular season and needed everything to go right on the final day of the 6A state tournament to even have a chance to win another championship.

But it happened.

The Knights added another honor to the school’s already loaded trophy case as their two doubles teams each pulled off upsets in the semifinals and finals, and they also took advantage of Skyridge senior Calvin Armstrong’s win over top-seeded Charles Frey of Farmington in No. 1 singles.

When it was all said and done, Lone Peak edged Farmington 51-49 in the team standings, followed by Skyridge (38), American Fork (25) and Corner Canyon (21).

La Cognata admitted he and his squad didn’t learn their team still had a chance until midway through final match.

“I knew it would be close,” he said. “Kudos to Cal Armstrong for winning and making it possible. We go up against him (and Skyridge) a lot and when he won, I gave him a great bear hug.

“I might have to invite him to our (team) banquet.”

That victory prevented Farmington from getting the clinching points, so the Phoenix players waited around to watch Lone Peak’s two remaining doubles matches, knowing the Knights needed to win both to win their first crown since 2021.

The team of Ashton Cahoon and Luke Miller came through in straight sets, then Cache Dowdle and Adam Smith downed American Fork’s Jared Shepherd and Maxwell Penrod and Lone Peak’s celebration began.

Live team scoring was not available at Saturday’s event, so none of the teams knew for certain how the outcome of the final matches would determine the standings.

Cahoon and Miller, however, said they had done the math themselves and knew the importance of their contest.

“We didn’t talk about it. I knew that they wanted to win,” La Cognata said. “It was easy for them.”

Farmington had the lead and advantage most of the day, thanks to championships in No. 2 and No. 3 singles by Justin Steed and Nathaniel Bullard.

Frey came in the top seed at No. 1 singles and had handily defeated all his opponents until falling 6-4, 6-2 to Armstrong.