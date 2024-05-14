After the second round of NCAA Tournament regional play Tuesday, both BYU and Utah are inside the cut line heading into the final day at University of Texas Golf Club in Austin, Texas.

BYU remained in fourth place, improving on its Monday 5-under score by finishing Tuesday 1-under par for a total score of 6-under.

Zac Jones was masterful for the Cougars, firing a 5-under, including five birdies. Peter Kim shot 3-under with three birdies, and Cooper Jones and Keanu Akina shot 1-over and 5-over, respectively.

The Cougars are six strokes ahead of rival Utah, which is in fifth place with an even score after shooting 1-under on Tuesday to get above the cut line heading into the final round.

The Utes are two strokes ahead of sixth-place Wake Forest and three strokes ahead of seventh-place Georgia after Tuesday’s action.

Javier Barcos led the way for Utah with a 1-under with two birdies, while Sergio Jimenez (1-over), Gabriel Palacios (2-over) and Braxton Watts (4-over) all contributed.

The top five teams after three days will advance to the national championships, which will be held May 24-29 at the Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, California.

“We did what we have done all spring today,” said Utah coach Garrett Clegg in a press release. “We fought like crazy and had some really good stretches.

I love that we are in a great position going into tomorrow. We have had huge rounds from everyone so far and tomorrow we will need another great effort to stay in the top 5.”