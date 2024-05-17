American Fork, shown earlier this season, is one of the last 6A baseball teams standing in the 6A state tournament after it completed its sweep of Weber in the 6A Super Regionals series on Friday.

6A Super Regionals (Game 2)

Lehi 11, Layton 1

Lehi routed Layton 11-1 to sweep the 6A Super Regional series 2-0. The Pioneers (18-9) broke the game open with seven runs in the second inning. Brandon Manookin went 2 for 3 with a double, a home run, and two RBIs, while Boston Drakulich went 1 for 2 with a triple and two RBIs. Mays Madsen added a triple and an RBI for Lehi. Kowen Walker earned the win on the mound, striking out four batters and allowing just one walk. Eli Andersen hit a double for the Lancers (13-13) in the loss.

Syracuse 6, Bingham 3

Syracuse defeated Bingham 6-3 to win the 6A Super Regional series 2-0. The Titans (14-11) took an early lead and held off a late rally by the Miners (14-13), who scored two runs in the seventh inning. Carson Miles led Syracuse with a double and three RBIs, while Dawson Raymond added a double. Dominic Johnatakis earned the win on the mound, striking out six batters. Kam Beck paced Bingham with three doubles in the loss.

Davis 5, Farmington 3

Davis defeated Farmington 5-3 to sweep the 6A Super Regional series 2-0. The Darts (22-5) scored in four different innings and held off a late rally by the Phoenix (10-18), who scored two runs in the seventh. Max Hunter led Davis, going 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Wally Grant added a double and an RBI while also earning the win on the mound with five strikeouts. Max Pearson and Caleb Hadley each hit a double for Farmington in the loss.

Fremont 5, Pleasant Grove 2

Fremont defeated Pleasant Grove 5-2 to win the 6A Super Regional series 2-0. The Silverwolves (18-9) scored three runs in the first inning and added two more in the fifth to secure the victory. Anthony Marziale led Fremont with a double and two RBIs, while Garet Jones and Tyson Grieve each contributed a double. Grady Garrett added two RBIs for the Silverwolves. Hayden Hudman earned the win on the mound, striking out six batters. The Vikings (14-13) managed just two runs in the seventh inning, with R.J. Wilson, Slater Schow, and C.J. Anderson each hitting a double in the loss.

American Fork 11, Weber 0

American Fork routed Weber 11-0 to sweep the 6A Super Regional series 2-0. The Cavemen (21-6) scored seven runs in the first two innings to take control early. Jett Walker went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, while Cooper Jones went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs. Dax Watts and Tayson Howard each added a double and two RBIs for American Fork. Gabe Hollenbach earned the win on the mound, striking out one batter. The Warriors (9-20) managed just three hits in the loss.

Mountain Ridge 11, Lone Peak 1

Mountain Ridge routed Lone Peak 11-1 to sweep the 6A Super Regional series 2-0. The Sentinels (20-7) broke the game open with seven runs in the sixth inning. Stockton Fowlks led the offensive onslaught, going 3 for 4 with a double, two home runs, and three RBIs. Remington Edwards added a triple and three RBIs, while Tyler James contributed two doubles for Mountain Ridge. Anderson Decker earned the win on the mound, striking out 10 batters. Bo Barnes hit a double and drove in the lone run for the Knights (11-16) in the loss.

Skyridge 3, Corner Canyon 2

Skyridge edged Corner Canyon 3-2 to force a decisive Game 3 in the 6A Super Regional series. The Falcons (12-12) scored two runs in the first inning and held off a late rally by the Chargers (16-11), who scored both of their runs in the fourth. Isaac Johanson led Skyridge, going 2 for 2 with two RBIs while also earning the win on the mound with seven strikeouts. Isaac Pickle and M Johanson each added a double for the Falcons. Ayden Dunn paced Corner Canyon with a double, a home run, and two RBIs, while Ryder Florence hit a double in the loss.

Riverton 9, Copper Hills 6

Riverton rallied to defeat Copper Hills 9-6 and win the 6A Super Regional series 2-0. The Silverwolves (20-7) trailed 5-2 before scoring seven runs in the third inning to take the lead for good. Drake Piersall went 2 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs, while Zach Edwards went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs. Dalyn Ellison and Kaden Allred each added a double and combined for three RBIs for Riverton. Cooper Hansen earned the win on the mound, striking out five batters. Logan Burgess led the Grizzlies (12-14) with a double and two RBIs, and Payton Adams hit a home run in the loss.

6A Super Regionals (Game 3)

Corner Canyon 14, Skyridge 9

Corner Canyon defeated Skyridge 14-9 in Game 3 to win the 6A Super Regional series 2-1. The Chargers (16-11) scored six runs in the second inning and three more in the third to build a commanding lead. Skyridge (12-12) rallied with four runs in the third inning and three in the seventh but fell short. Kamden Stafford led the Falcons, going 3 for 4 with two doubles, a home run, and three RBIs. Crew Savage added a triple and an RBI, while Isaac Johanson and M Johanson each contributed a double for Skyridge in the loss.

5A Super Regionals (Game 2)

Maple Mountain 13, Clearfield 4

Maple Mountain routed Clearfield 13-4 to sweep the 5A Super Regional series 2-0. The Golden Eagles (23-4) scored 13 runs in the first two innings, including nine in the first. Max Walker went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI while also earning the win on the mound with two strikeouts. AJ Thomas went 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs, and Cy Chrisman went 2 for 3 with two doubles and four RBIs for Maple Mountain. Taven Swartz and Ryan Frei each hit a double and combined for four RBIs for the Falcons (14-15) in the loss.

Brighton 22, Taylorsville 0

Brighton routed Taylorsville 22-0 to sweep the 5A Super Regional series 2-0. The Bengals (24-3) scored 20 runs in the first three innings, including nine in the second. Riley Brown led the offensive onslaught, hitting for the cycle while going 4 for 4 with a double, a triple, a home run, and four RBIs. Easton Fry added two doubles and five RBIs, while JC Garza drove in six runs for Brighton. Josh Mawhinney earned the win on the mound, striking out nine batters. The Warriors (12-15) managed just four hits and committed four errors in the loss.

Cyprus 6, Olympus 4

Cyprus rallied to defeat Olympus 6-4 and win the 5A Super Regional series 2-0. The Pirates (20-8) scored four runs in the sixth inning to overcome a 4-2 deficit. D.J. Oveson led Cyprus with a double and three RBIs, while Gabriel Kendrick, Cody Densley, and Brody Densley each contributed a double and combined for two RBIs. Ayden Italassano earned the win on the mound, striking out nine batters. Jaxon Fox hit a home run for the Titans (20-10), and Luke Taylor, Keaton Stinson, and Jack Evans each added a double in the loss.

Orem 13, Alta 3

Orem defeated Alta 13-3 to win the 5A Super Regional series 2-0. The Tigers (21-7) scored six runs in the third inning and five more in the fifth to secure the victory. Owen Miller went 2 for 3 with two doubles and six RBIs, while Easton Davies went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Parker Van Buren added a triple and two RBIs for Orem. Kalem Thatcher earned the win on the mound, striking out two batters. Colton Hall led the Hawks (17-13) with a double and three RBIs in the loss.

Springville 7, Jordan 6

Springville rallied to defeat Jordan 7-6 and win the 5A Super Regional series 2-0. The Red Devils (20-6) trailed 6-0 before scoring five runs in the fifth inning and two more in the sixth to complete the comeback. Hugh Redd went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Mason DeLlamas added two RBIs for Springville. Easton Van Sickle and Ashtyn Tate each contributed a double, with Tate also earning the win on the mound with three strikeouts. Ryder Malmstrom led the Beetdiggers (16-14) with a double and four RBIs, while Boston Williams, River Schmidt, and Noah Gatti each hit a double in the loss.

Salem Hills 1, Spanish Fork 0

Salem Hills edged Spanish Fork 1-0 to sweep the 5A Super Regional series 2-0. The Skyhawks (18-9) scored the game’s lone run in the fourth inning, which proved to be enough thanks to a dominant pitching performance from Dagen Gammell. Gammell struck out nine batters while allowing just four hits in the shutout. Kaleb Holman hit a double and drove in the only run for Salem Hills. Sammy Dart took the tough-luck loss for the Dons (12-15) despite striking out seven batters in the low-scoring affair.

Murray 3, Woods Cross 2

Murray edged Woods Cross 3-2 in nine innings to win the 5A Super Regional series 2-0. The Spartans (21-4) tied the game with two runs in the eighth inning and scored the winning run in the ninth. Jacob Reece went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, while Diego Carrillo went 2 for 3 with a double for Murray. Danny Blaylock earned the win in relief. Stetson Critchley and Beau Blackwell each hit a double for the Wildcats (17-12), with Blackwell driving in a run in the loss.

Box Elder 10, Viewmont 0

Box Elder routed Viewmont 10-0 in Game 3 to win the 5A Super Regional series 2-1. The Bees (17-15) scored nine runs in the first three innings to take a commanding lead. Landen Golmon went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs while also earning the win on the mound with two strikeouts. Ashton Burton went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Damon Rodriguez, Kelton Reyes, Camden Lish, Ryan Griffin, and Maddox Earnest each contributed a double for Box Elder. The Vikings (19-7) managed just one hit against Golmon. Elias Culley took the loss for Viewmont, striking out two batters.

5A Super Regionals (Game 3)

Box Elder 6, Viewmont 4

Box Elder stunned Viewmont 6-4 to force a decisive Game 3 in the 5A Super Regional series. The Bees (17-15) took an early lead and held off a late rally by the Vikings (19-7), who scored two runs in the sixth inning and one in the seventh. Ryan Griffin led Box Elder with a double and three RBIs, while Camden Lish hit a home run. Landen Golmon and Ashton Burton each added a double for the Bees. KJ Argyle earned the win on the mound. Cal Miller paced Viewmont with a double and two RBIs, but it wasn’t enough as Jack Owen took the loss despite striking out six batters.

Cyprus 9, Olympus 5

Cyprus defeated Olympus 9-5 in Game 3 to win the 5A Super Regional series 2-1. The Pirates (20-8) scored six runs in the first two innings to take control early. Easton Anderson led Cyprus, going 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, while Gabriel Kendrick went 3 for 4 with a double. D.J. Oveson added two doubles, and Ammon Perkes hit a home run for the Pirates. Keaton Stinson paced the Titans (20-10) with a home run and two RBIs, while Jaxon Fox went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Julian Loera took the loss for Olympus despite striking out two batters.

Orem 13, Alta 5

Orem defeated Alta 13-5 in Game 3 to win the 5A Super Regional series 2-1. The Tigers (21-7) scored eight runs in the second and third innings combined to overcome an early 3-0 deficit. Owen Miller went 2 for 3 with a double, while Jaxtin Johnson went 2 for 5 with a home run for Orem. Cole Engemann earned the win on the mound, striking out five batters. Crew Scheel led the Hawks (17-13) with two RBIs, while Logan Thayne, Jose Pereira, McCoy Johnson, and Colton Hall each hit a double in the loss. Ian Alvey took the loss for Alta, striking out one batter.