San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young (8) runs a victory lap after his team beat the San Diego Chargers 49-26 on Sunday, Jan. 29, 1995, in Super Bowl XXIX at Miami's Joe Robbie Stadium. Young, who threw a Super Bowl record six touchdown passes, was voted the game's MVP.

It’s no secret that Utah has been a hotbed for NFL talent in recent years, but it’s not as widely known that the state has seemingly always held football factory status.

Players from BYU, Utah and Utah State have been making an impact on the league for nearly a century.

Here are the best products from Beehive State schools to suit up for each NFL franchise.

Washington Commanders: Chris Cooley (Utah State)

Washington Redskins tight end Chris Cooley dives into the end zone for a two-point conversion after a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010, in Arlington, Texas. | Associated Press

Years with team: 2004-12.

Statistics with team: 117 games, 429 receptions, 4,711 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Accolades with team: 2x Pro Bowler, franchise leader in career tight end receiving yards and named to the team’s “90 Greatest” list.

A fan favorite, do-it-all tight end who emerged as one of the best players at his position in the mid-2000s.

Dallas Cowboys: Cornell Green (Utah State)

Dallas Cowboys coach Tom Landry gets big hugs from Cornell Green, left, and Bob Hayes as they head off the field following a 17-10 win over San Francisco in the NFC championship game in San Francisco, Jan. 3, 1971. | Brandon Judd, AP

Years with team: 1962-74.

Statistics with team: 182 games, 34 interceptions, seven forced fumbles and four defensive touchdowns.

Accolades with team: 5x Pro Bowler, 2x First Team All-Pro, 2x Second Team All-Pro and Super Bowl VI champion.

A former Aggies basketball talent who never played college football, Green became a gridiron star in Dallas as one of the franchise’s first true impact players.

New York Giants: Bart Oates (BYU)

New York Giants players Bart Oates (65), Conrad Goode (62) and an unidentified teammate hug after the Giants pulled ahead of the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter, Sunday, Dec. 29, 1985, at Giant Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. | Uncredited

Years with team: 1985-93.

Statistics with team: 140 games, 136 starts and three fumble recoveries.

Accolades with team: 2x Pro Bowler and 2x Super Bowl champion.

A strong leader on the offensive line who seemingly won wherever he went.

Philadelphia Eagles: Chad Lewis (BYU)

Tight end Chad Lewis of the Philadelphia Eagles catches a 2-yard touchdown pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter of the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 23, 2005. | Ezra Shaw, Getty Images

Years with team: 1997-98, 1999-2005.

Statistics with team: 110 games, 228 receptions, 2,349 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Accolades with team: 3x Pro Bowler and 2000 Second Team All-Pro.

One of Andy Reid’s favorite offensive weapons during Philadelphia’s early 2000s run of NFC East dominance.

Carolina Panthers: Steve Smith Sr. (Utah)

Carolina Panthers receiver Steve Smith celebrates after earning a first down. | Chuck Burton, Associated Press

Years with team: 2001-13.

Statistics with team: 182 games, 836 receptions, 12,197 yards and 75 total touchdowns.

Accolades with team: 5x Pro Bowler, 2x First Team All-Pro, 2008 Second Team All-Pro, 2005 Comeback Player of the Year, all-time franchise receiving leader and member of the Panthers Hall of Honor.

Arguably the greatest player in Carolina Panthers history and one of the most feared receivers and return specialists of his generation.

Atlanta Falcons: Jamal Anderson (Utah)

Atlanta Falcons running back Jamal Anderson (32) stiff-arms New England Patriots linebacker Ted Johnson (52) en route to a second quarter touchdown at Foxboro Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., Sunday afternoon Nov. 8, 1998. | WINSLOW TOWNSON

Years with team: 1994-2001.

Statistics with team: 88 games, 6,981 scrimmage yards and 41 touchdowns.

Accolades with team: 1998 Pro Bowler and First Team All-Pro, franchise single season rushing leader.

The dynamic Anderson’s 1998 campaign is still considered one of the best ever for a running back.

New Orleans Saints: Taysom Hill (BYU)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) celebrates after a play during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in New Orleans. | Tyler Kaufman, Associated Press

Years with team: 2017-present.

Statistics with team: 97 games, 7-2 starting record, 2,348 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, 2,915 scrimmage yards and 38 scrimmage touchdowns.

Nicknamed the “Swiss Army Knife,” Hill has proven a valuable contributor as a quarterback, running back, tight end and special teamer during his unique career in the Big Easy.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Donald Penn (Utah State)

Former USU star Donald Penn of Tampa Bay celebrates scoring a touchdown. | Ezra Shaw, Getty Images

Years with team: 2007-13.

Statistics with team: 112 games, 108 starts, four fumble recoveries and two touchdowns.

Accolades with team: 2010 Pro Bowler.

The definition of dependable, Penn started all but four games in his seven seasons with Tampa.

Detroit Lions: Ziggy Ansah (BYU)

Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (94) rushes the line during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013. | Paul Sancya, AP

Years with team: 2013-18.

Statistics with team: 80 games, 48 sacks and 10 forced fumbles.

Accolades with team: 2015 Pro Bowler and Second Team All-Pro.

A freakish athletic specimen hindered by injuries but still able to notch the record for most Thanksgiving Day sacks in NFL history.

Green Bay Packers: Lionel Aldridge (Utah State)

Lionel Aldridge (82) chases a Minnesota ball carrier on Oct. 15, 1967, in Milwaukee, Wis. | Paul Shane

Years with team: 1963-71.

Statistics with team: 123 games, 62 sacks and 16 fumble recoveries.

Accolades with team: 2x Super Bowl champion, 1965 NFL champion and member of the Packers Hall of Fame.

A standout defensive force for one of the league’s most decorated dynasties.

Chicago Bears: Jim McMahon (BYU)

Chicago Bears quarterback Jim McMahon works the crowd against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XX in New Orleans, La., on Jan. 26, 1986. | JOHN SWART, AP

Years with team: 1982-88.

Statistics with team: 46-15 starting record, 11,203 passing yards, 67 touchdowns, 1,284 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns.

Accolades with team: 1985 Pro Bowler, Super Bowl XX champion and member of the 100 Greatest Bears.

The “punky QB” for what many consider to be the greatest team in NFL history, McMahon’s off-the-field antics are what truly cemented him as an icon in his era.

Minnesota Vikings: Jim Hough (Utah State)

Jim Hough (51) poses with two Vikings teammates at Wembley Stadium in London on Aug. 5, 1983. | Bob Dear

Years with team: 1978-86.

Statistics with team: 111 games, 76 starts and two fumble recoveries.

A steady contributor at both the left guard and center positions for nearly a decade in Minnesota.

San Francisco 49ers: Steve Young (BYU)

San Francisco quarterback Steve Young, center, and receiver Jerry Rice, left, celebrate with the Lombardi Trophy after their 49-26 victory over the San Diego Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX at Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami, Fla., Sunday, Jan. 29, 1995. Young, who threw a Super Bowl record six touchdown passes, was voted the most valuable player of the game. | ERIC RISBERG

Years with team: 1987-99.

Statistics with team: 91-33 starting record, 29,907 passing yards, 221 touchdowns, 3,581 rushing yards and 37 rushing touchdowns.

Accolades with team: 2x MVP, 7x Pro Bowler, 3x First Team All-Pro, 3x Second Team All-Pro, 3x Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl XXIX MVP, and member of both the 49ers and Pro Football Halls of Fame.

Young was given the daunting task of succeeding Joe Montana in San Francisco and responded with a Hall of Fame career as one of the most exciting and beloved superstars of his era.

Arizona Cardinals: Larry Wilson (Utah)

In this Oct. 16, 1966, file photo, St. Louis Cardinals safety Larry Wilson smiles in St. Louis. | Fred Waters

Years with team: 1960-72.

Statistics with team: 169 games, 52 interceptions, 14 fumble recoveries and eight total touchdowns.

Accolades with team: 1966 Defensive Player of the Year, 8x Pro Bowler, 5x First Team All-Pro, franchise interceptions leader, Cardinals Ring of Honor inductee and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Wilson spent over a decade wreaking havoc as a legendary defensive back in his decorated Hall of Fame career.

Los Angeles Rams: Merlin Olsen (Utah State)

Merlin Olsen in his last year with the Los Angeles Rams in 1976. | All

Years with team: 1962-76.

Statistics with team: 208 games, 91 sacks and a touchdown.

Accolades with team: 14x Pro Bowler, 5x First Team All-Pro, 3x Second Team All-Pro, member of both the Rams Ring of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Arguably the greatest NFL talent to ever come out of the state of Utah. If not for Tom Brady, the ultra popular Olsen would have the most Pro Bowl appearances in history.

Seattle Seahawks: Bobby Wagner (Utah State)

Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. | David J. Phillip, Associated Press

Years with team: 2012-21, 2023.

Statistics with team: 168 games, 1,566 tackles, 27 sacks, six forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries and four touchdowns.

Accolades with team: 9x Pro Bowler, 6x First Team All-Pro, 3x Second Team All-Pro and Super Bowl XLVIII champion.

One of the greatest linebackers of all time and the heart of Seattle’s dominant “Legion of Boom” defense.

New England Patriots: Kyle Van Noy (BYU)

New England Patriots' Kyle Van Noy celebrates after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3. | Carolyn Kaster, AP

Years with team: 2016-19, 2021.

Statistics with team: 67 games, 287 tackles, 21.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and four touchdowns.

Accolades with team: 2x Super Bowl champion and member of the Patriots All-2010s team.

A pivotal role player who always rose to the occasion in the twilight of the Patriots dynasty.

Miami Dolphins: Manny Fernandez (Utah)

Miami Dolphins tackler Manny Fernandez is shown Aug. 9, 1972. | Anonymous, AP

Years with team: 1968-75.

Statistics with team: 103 games, 35 sacks and six fumble recoveries.

Accolades with team: 2x Second Team All-Pro, 2x Super Bowl champion and Dolphins Walk of Fame member.

A monster on the defensive line for Miami’s undefeated, Super Bowl winning 1972 squad.

Buffalo Bills: Ryan Denney (BYU)

Buffalo Bills defensive end Ryan Denney, center, gets by Jacksonville Jaguars center Dennis Norman in an attempt to tackle quarterback David Garrard during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Phil Coale, AP

Years with team: 2002-09.

Statistics with team: 111 games, 298 tackles, 23.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two touchdowns.

A solid, consistent backup defender who did everything asked of him during his time in Buffalo.

New York Jets: Jim Turner (Utah State)

Jim Turner, left, of the New York Jets is presented with a trophy as the New York Catholic Youth Organization's most popular player, by Thomas Lambertson, 11, at New York's Shea Stadium, Dec. 1, 1968. | HARRY HARRIS

Years with team: 1964-70.

Statistics with team: 98 games, 153/256 in field goals (59.8%) and 238/242 in extra points (98.3%).

Accolades with team: 2x Pro Bowler and Super Bowl III champion.

One of the finest kickers of his era who once held the NFL’s single season scoring record and helped the Jets to their lone Super Bowl win.

Cleveland Browns: Mac Speedie (Utah)

Mac Speedie of Cleveland Browns carries the ball he received on pass from Otto Graham Sept. 16, 1950, for a 19-yard gain. | , ASSOCIATED PRESS

Years with team: 1946-52.

Statistics with team: 86 games, 349 receptions, 5,602 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Accolades with team: 2x Pro Bowler, 3x First Team All-Pro, 2x Second Team All-Pro, 4x AAFC champion, 1950 NFL champion, Browns Ring of Honor inductee and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

One of football’s first great pass-catchers and a star for Cleveland during the franchise’s golden era.

Baltimore Ravens: Dennis Pitta (BYU)

Baltimore Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta (88) takes the ball upfield against the New York Jets during the second quarter of an NFL football game, in East Rutherford, N.J. | Frank Franklin II, Associated Press

Years with team: 2010-16.

Statistics with team: 66 games, 224 receptions, 2,098 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Accolades with team: Super Bowl XLVII champion.

A key offensive piece and one of Joe Flacco’s favorite targets during Baltimore’s improbable run to Super Bowl XLVII.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Roy Jefferson (Utah)

All-Pro wide receiver Roy Jefferson is pictured Aug. 20, 1970.

Years with team: 1965-69.

Statistics with team: 65 games, 199 receptions, 3,671 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Accolades with team: 2x Pro Bowler, 1969 First Team All-Pro, 1968 Second Team All-Pro and member of the Steelers Legends Team.

Though he enjoyed further success later in his career with both Baltimore and Washington, Jefferson was an explosive offensive force in his time in Pittsburgh.

Cincinnati Bengals: Bob Trumpy (Utah)

Cincinnati tight end Bob Trumpy (84) and Houston Ken Houston (29) fight for a high pass from Bengals quarterback Sam Wyche in the second quarter of the game on Sunday, Dec. 13, 1970, in the Houston Astrodome. | Ed Kolenovsky

Years with team: 1968-77.

Statistics with team: 128 games, 298 receptions, 4,600 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Accolades with team: 4x Pro Bowler and 1969 First Team All-Pro.

Though he was the best tight end in Bengals history, Trumpy’s true legacy is that of a broadcasting pioneer as one of the first athletes to get behind a microphone.

Indianapolis Colts: Austin Collie (BYU)

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Austin Collie (17) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2012, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jacksonville beat the Colts 19-13. | Stephen Morton, Associated Press

Years with team: 2009-12.

Statistics with team: 42 games, 173 receptions, 1,845 yards and 16 touchdowns.

While his career was cut short by injuries, the connection between Collie and Peyton Manning still ranks statistically as one of the most effective between a receiver and quarterback in league history.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Devin Lloyd (Utah)

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (33) runs on the field during player introductions before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. | John Raoux

Years with team: 2022-present.

Statistics with team: 33 games, 242 tackles, three interceptions and four fumble recoveries.

The sky is the limit for the young linebacking force now entering his third season with the Jags.

Houston Texans: Brice McCain (Utah)

Houston Texans defensive back Brice McCain (21) runs back an interception 38 yards for a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn. | Frederick Breedon

Years with team: 2009-13.

Statistics with team: 72 games, 124 tackles and five interceptions.

A speedy, ball-hawking cornerback able to lock up both inside and outside receivers.

Tennessee Titans: Kevin Dyson (Utah)

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Kevin Dyson stretches during warmups for the team's Super Bowl practice session in the Georgia Dome in Atlanta Friday, Jan. 28, 2000. | MARK HUMPHREY

Years with team: 1998-2002.

Statistics with team: 58 games, 176 receptions, 2,310 yards and 18 touchdowns.

One of Steve McNair’s favorite targets during Tennessee’s heyday and the recipient of the famous “Music City Miracle” touchdown in the 1999 AFC title game.

Kansas City Chiefs: Alex Smith (Utah)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) passes during the first half of an NFL football game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Friday, Aug. 9, 2013. | Matthew Hinton, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Years with team: 2013-17.

Statistics with team: 50-26 starting record, 17,608 passing yards, 102 touchdowns, 1,672 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

Accolades with team: 3x Pro Bowler.

A remarkably efficient passer who made four trips to the playoffs with the Chiefs and played a major role in mentoring Patrick Mahomes.

Las Vegas Raiders: Todd Christensen (BYU)

Los Angeles Raiders tight end Todd Christensen (46) watches during a 1987 preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Los Angeles. | NFL, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Years with team: 1979-88.

Statistics with team: 136 games, 461 receptions, 5,872 yards and 41 touchdowns.

Accolades with team: 4x Pro Bowler, 2x First Team All-Pro, 2x Second Team All-Pro and 2x Super Bowl champion.

One of the most egregious Pro Football Hall of Fame snubs, Christensen was an elite tight end who helped to revolutionize the position and lead the Raiders to a pair of Super Bowl titles.

Los Angeles Chargers: Eric Weddle (Utah)

San Diego Chargers free safety Eric Weddle (32) laughs on the sidelines during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 16, 2014, in San Diego. | DENIS POROY

Years with team: 2007-15.

Statistics with team: 137 games, 851 tackles, 19 interceptions, five forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and three total touchdowns.

Accolades with team: 3x Pro Bowler, 2x First Team All-Pro and 3x Second Team All-Pro.

A dominant, game-wrecking safety who captained the Chargers defense for nearly a decade as one of the franchise’s all-time greats.

Denver Broncos: Rulon Jones (Utah State)

Denver Broncos defensive end Rulon Jones (75) looks on during the NFL football game against the New York Jets on Oct. 20, 1986, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. | Paul Spinelli, AP

Years with team: 1980-88.

Statistics with team: 129 games, 73.5 sacks and 10 fumble recoveries.

Accolades with team: 2x Pro Bowler, 1986 First Team All-Pro and 1985 Second Team All-Pro.

A ferocious, hard-hitting pass rusher who terrorized quarterbacks for the fifth-most career sacks in Broncos history.