Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) is welcomed onto the court before the Jazz-Mavericks game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 25, 2024. On Monday, the Jazz rookie was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team.

Keyonte George has been named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team, the league announced Monday.

The Utah Jazz guard was selected 16th overall by the Jazz in the 2023 draft and started 44 of the 75 games he appeared in during the season. He averaged 13 points, 4.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds, and was the only rookie to total more than 950 points while also dishing out more than 325 assists during the 2023-24 campaign.

Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs) earned All-Rookie First Team honors alongside Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder), Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Miami Heat) and Brandin Podziemski (Golden State Warriors).

George was joined on the All-Rookie Second Team by Dereck Lively II (Dallas Mavericks), GG Jackson II (Memphis Grizzlies), Amen Thompson (Houston Rockets) and Cason Wallace (OKC).

At the beginning of the 2023-24 season, it wasn’t clear how George would factor into the Jazz’s roster with a number of guards vying for rotation minutes. But it quickly became clear that George was more skilled and NBA-ready than expected and he earned a starting role eight games into the season.

After a minor foot injury sidelined him for a couple of weeks in December, George came back and played off the bench until he took over starting point guard duties Feb. 12; he averaged 15.8 points per game over the final 28 games of the season. The 20-year-old was also named to the NBA’s Rising Stars team during All-Star Weekend.

George received three All-Rookie First Team votes and 71 Second Team votes from the pool of reporters and broadcasters who vote on end-of-season awards.