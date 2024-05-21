BYU runners compete in their first Big12 outdoor track and field championship on.May 11, 2024. The Cougar women placed second overall and will be participating in this week's NCAA preliminaries in Arkansas.

Utah collegiate track and field athletes have qualified more than 100 entries in the NCAA West Region Preliminaries in Fayetteville, Arkansas, about half of them in distance and middle-distance events, as usual.

The men will compete in the first round Wednesday and the quarterfinals Friday. The women will compete in the first round on Thursday and the quarterfinals on Saturday. The top 12 finishers in both the East and West Preliminaries will advance to the NCAA championships, which will be held June 5-8 in Eugene, Oregon.

The BYU women’s team has finished in the top eight of the NCAA championships three of the last four years; the BYU men’s team has finished in the top 10 two of the last five years. The Cougars are coming off a strong showing in their first Big 12 Conference championships, with the women finishing second and the men fourth in one of the strongest track leagues in the country.

“I think we are on a high coming off of really good performances at the Big 12 championships,” said director of track and field Ed Eyestone. “What I’d like to see is that momentum carried forward into the regional meet. We have a lot of athletes that are capable of not only performing well but qualifying for the national championships.”

BYU qualified a combined total of 52 entries for the West Preliminaries. That doesn’t include All-Americans Lexy Halladay, Meghan Hunter and Casey Clinger, who are redshirting the season.

Twenty-two athletes with Utah college ties rank in the top 10 of their events headed into the meet.

Remarkably, 25 Utah collegians have qualified in the 3,000-meter steeplechase alone. BYU’s James Corrigan and Utah State’s Max Wehrli rank third and seventh, respectively. BYU’s Taylor Lovell ranks third in the women’s steeplechase. BYU has produced 10 NCAA steeplechase champions.

Among the other top entries: Utah’s State’s Logan Hammer, second in the pole vault; BYU’s Dallin Shurts, second in the discus; Joey Nokes, third in the 5,000; Weber State’s Cody Cannard, fourth in the javelin; BYU’s Jenna Hutchins, fifth in the 5,000;

Here is a list of the Utah collegians who have qualified for the West Region Preliminaries, with their current ranking in parenthesis.

NCAA prelim qualifiers with Utah ties

100 meters

Dallin Draper, BYU, 10.13 (8th).

200 meters

Abran Schaap, BYU, 20.66 (34th).

400 meters

Dylan Gibson, SUU, 46.15 (32nd).

Eli Hazlett, BYU, 46.41 (44th).

800 meters

Sebastian Fernandez, BYU, 1:46.25 (7th).

Jake Orr, BYU, 1:48.35 (30th).

Joe Lighthall, BYU, 1:48.90 (43rd).

1,500 meters

Kelton Gagnon, Weber St., 3:38.77 (9th).

Carter Cutting, BYU, 3:42.53 (48th).

5,000 meters

Joey Nokes, BYU, 13:28.89 (3rd).

Travis Feeny, SUU, 13:45.18 (30th).

Isaac Hedengren, BYU, 13:46.85 (36th).

James Corrigan, BYU, 13:47.21 (38th).

Adam Troutner, BYU, 13:47.98 (47th).

10,000 meters

Joey Nokes, BYU, 28:21.75 (17th).

Todd Camren, USU, 28:43.08 (34th).

110 hurdles

Riley Hunt, BYU, 13.91 (49th).

3,000 steeplechase

James Corrigan, BYU, 8:29.24 (3rd).

Max Wehrli, USU, 8:36.43 (7th).

Hayden Harward, SUU, 8:39.24 (10th).

Peter Visser, Weber St., 8:39.46 (11th).

Joel Mendez, UVU, 8:39.55 (12th)

Wyatt Haughton, BYU, 8:42.91 (15th).

Bronson Winter, Weber St., 8:43.35 (16th).

Adam Bunker, UVU, 8:44.12 (17th).

Logan Garnica, USU, 8:44.88 (19th).

Jamison Wilkes Weber St., 8:45.05 (20th).

Ty Davis, Weber St., 8;48.31 (31st).

Garrett Stanford, BYU, 8:48.80 (33rd).

Caleb Johnson BYU, 8:51.27 (43rd).

Mark Crandall, USU, 8:51.35 (44th)

4 x 100 relay

Utah Valley, 39.33 (18th).

BYU, 39.86 (49th).

4 x 400 relay

BYU, 3:05.29 (20th).

Pole vault

Logan Hammer, USU, 18-5 ¼ (2nd).

Noah Peterson, UVU, 17-0 (42nd).

Ethan Amata, BYU, 17-0 (42nd).

Zach Bingham, BYU, 16-11 (47th).

Triple jump

Godwin Charles, USU, 52-1 ¼ (10th).

Shot put

Danny Bryant, BYU, 64-3 ¼ (7th).

Gavin Beierle, USU, 58-9 ½ (38th).

Discus

Dallin Shurts, BYU, 207-6 (2nd).

Joseph Turner, USU, 181-9 (41st).

Danny Bryant, BYU, 179-1 (46th).

Gavin Beierle, USU, 178-4 (49th).

Javelin

Cody Canard, Weber St., 256-2 (4th).

Cameron Bates, BYU, 246-7 (8th).

Josh Trafny, Weber St., 242-3 (12th).

Michael Whittaker, BYU, 220-8 (30th).

Chase Clement, BYU, 218-5 (34th).

Walker Deede, USU, 217-8 (35th).

Brinton Paulson, BYU, 216-11 (36th).

Nick Forsyth, UVU, 216-3 (39th).

Bronis MacDougall, SUU, 211-4 (47th).

Decathlon

Jaden Roskelley, BYU, 7,325 (24th).

100 meters

Jaslyn Gardner, BYU, 11.23 (10th).

200 meters

Jaslyn Gardner, BYU, 23.17 (28th).

400 meters

Josefine Eriksen, Utah, 52.36 (20th).

Sam Oblad, BYU, 53.32 (41st).

800 meters

Josefine Eriksen, Utah, 2:01.58 (8th).

Brooke Manson, Utah, 2:04.05 (23rd).

Riley Chamberlain, BYU, 2:04.32 (28th).

Krystie Solomon, BYU, 2:04.68 (32nd).

1,500 meters

Sadie Sargent, BYU, 4:09.65 (7th).

Riley Chamberlain, BYU, 4:11.48 (12th).

Erin Vringer, Utah, 4:13.17 (15th).

Taylor Lovell, BYU, 4:17.31 (37th).

Jacey Farmer, BYU, 4:18.37 (48th).

5,000 meters

Sadie Sargent, BYU, 15:34.18 (7th).

Jenna Hutchins, BYU, 15:34.65 (9th).

Caila Odekirk, UVU, 15:59.78 (44th).

Katarzyna Nowakowska, Utah.

10,000 meters

Jenna Hutchins, BYU, 32:52.01 (5th).

Morgan Nokes, UVU, 33:08.53 (13th).

Emma Thornley, USU, 33:34.62(25th).

Clara Mayfield, Utah, 33;38.65 (26th).

Destiny Everett, BYU, 33:56.96 (41st).

100 hurdles

Abbey Bryant, USU, 13.36 (33rd).

400 hurdles

Annalise Hart, BYU, 57.07 (15th).

Maddie Edwards, USU, 57.22 (16th).

Harley Daniel, Utah, 58.21 (30th).

Ally Gomm, Utah, 58.63 (38th).

Paige Young, UVU, 58.78 (42nd).

3,000 steeplechase

Taylor Lovell, BYU, 9:51.57 (3rd).

Elizabeth Dildine, BYU, 10:08.86 (17th).

Allie Warner, BYU, 10:10.67 (19th).

Shelby Jensen, USU, 10:11.58 (20th).

Madi Moffitt, BYU, 10:17.76 (25th).

Raygan Peterson, BYU, 10:20.39 (28th).

Saga Hagelin, Weber St., 10:21.41 (30th).

Oakley Olson, UVU, 10:22.36 (31st).

Abby Jensen, USU, 10:23.62 (35th).

Sammi Lee, USU, 10:26.32 (41st)..

Bailey Brinkerhoff, USU, 10:27.14 (42nd).

4 x 100 relay

BYU, 44.38 (30th).

4 x 400 relay

Utah, 3:32.81 (17th).

BYU, 3:34.43 (24th).

High jump

Cierra Allphin, BYU 6-0 ¾ (10th).

Maci Taylor, BYU 5-9 ¼ (38th).

Pole vault

Rebekah Erikson, BYU, 14-1 ¾ (12th).

Maren Garnett, BYU, 13-5 ¾ (39th).

Shot put

Gretchen Hoekstre, BYU, 51-11 ¾ (38th).

Dawson Rohthenbuhler, Weber St., 51-11 ¼ (39th).

Discus

Gretchen Hoekstre, BYU, 184-8 (20th).

Lia Katoa, BYU, 170-9 (46th).

Hammer

Rebecca Hazelet, SUU, 199-10 (27th).

Javelin

Kelsi Oldroyd, UVU, 178-3 (10th).

Alysa Keller, BYU, 170-2 (20th).

Elizabeth Parkinson, BYU, 167-1 (23rd).

Djamilliah Paepke-chile, USU, 157-8 (42nd).

Nicole Freestone, BYU, 156-9 (44th).

Heptathlon

Mayci Taylor, BYU, 5530 (16th).