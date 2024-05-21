Utah pitcher Bryson Van Sickle pitches during a game against the Arizona Wildcats at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City, UT on Friday, May 10, 2024.

For the first time since the Utes’ baseball program joined the Pac-12, a player has won one of the conference’s major individual honors.

Utah pitcher Bryson Van Sickle was named the Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year on Tuesday afternoon following a stellar season on the mound. The Westlake High product has a 2.78 ERA, rankings 29th in the nation, and has struck out 63 batters and has two complete games (the first Utah player to do so since 2008) under his belt en route to a 4-1 record.

Van Sickle was also named to the All-Conference team, alongside infielder Core Jackson (.364, 40 RBI), outfielder Kai Roberts (.353, 58 RBI) and relief pitcher Micah Ashman (11 saves). Outfielder TJ Clarkson (.262, 10 home runs, 49 RBI) also earned an honorable mention.

The Utes hold a 32-21 record (16-14 Pac-12), the most wins by a Utah team since 2002. They start Pac-12 tournament play on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. MDT against USC.