Wasatch celebrates winning the 5A boys soccer state championship game against Roy at America First Field in Sandy on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Wasatch won 1-0.

Disaster struck for the Wasatch Wasps in their practice on Wednesday as senior Caleb Smith tore his meniscus just a day before Thursday’s 5A championship match.

Despite the loss of Smith, Wasatch found a way to get a 1-0 win over Roy and get its third state championship in four years, while having a perfect 18-0 record this season.

“These guys played their hearts out,” said Wasatch head coach Lance Cosper. “Give credit to Roy, they gave us a heck of a game. Yesterday our center back tore his meniscus in practice, so we had to move things around. We moved Cole (Simpson) to the back, and it totally changed our whole game. Not having Caleb Smith in the back was a little scary.”

It was a defensive game from the start and neither Wasatch or Roy had a lot of good looks at a goal through the first half.

Things seemed to get worse for Wasatch as Jace Kirkham had to miss a portion of the match while he was in concussion protocol.

“We lost Caleb yesterday, then Jace hit his head and was in concussion protocol and couldn’t play for 35 minutes,” Cosper said. “All of a sudden, we were down two backs. We haven’t had injuries all year, so the way other kids came in and stepped up was awesome.”

Things stayed at a stalemate throughout almost all of the second half and the game was almost headed for overtime.

However, with just under two minutes left in regulation, Wasatch’s Jayden Cosper found a goal for the 1-0 championship win.

“Honestly, we all came out really nervous,” Jayden Cosper said. “I say this to everyone, but we always find a way to win. Once I saw it go in the back of the net my heart was going through the roof.

“I have 19 goals (this season), so I find ways to put it in the back of the net. I love this team. This is the most fun time of year. These boys, I love every single one of them. We’re all coachable, our coach is the best and I think we’re the best.”

1 of 17 Wasatch’s Jayden Cosper celebrates a goal during the 5A boys soccer state championship game against Roy at America First Field in Sandy on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Wasatch won 1-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 2 of 17 Wasatch celebrates winning the 5A boys soccer state championship game against Roy at America First Field in Sandy on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Wasatch won 1-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 3 of 17 Wasatch’s Jayden Cosper high-fives fans after beating Roy in the 5A boys soccer state championship game at America First Field in Sandy on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Wasatch won 1-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 4 of 17 Wasatch’s Cole Simpson and Roy’s Corben Shuffenhaur fight for the ball during the 5A boys soccer state championship game at America First Field in Sandy on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Wasatch won 1-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 5 of 17 Wasatch celebrates winning the 5A boys soccer state championship game against Roy at America First Field in Sandy on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Wasatch won 1-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 6 of 17 Wasatch plays Roy in the 5A boys soccer state championship game at America First Field in Sandy on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Wasatch won 1-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 7 of 17 Wasatch plays Roy in the 5A boys soccer state championship game at America First Field in Sandy on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Wasatch won 1-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 8 of 17 Wasatch plays Roy in the 5A boys soccer state championship game at America First Field in Sandy on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Wasatch won 1-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 9 of 17 Wasatch’s Jace Kirkham, Roy’s Corben Shuffenhaur and Wasatch’s Tate Manning fight for the ball during the 5A boys soccer state championship game at America First Field in Sandy on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Wasatch won 1-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 10 of 17 Roy goalkeeper Colby Frokjer watches the ball make it past him as Wasatch scores the only goal in the 5A boys soccer state championship game against Roy at America First Field in Sandy on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Wasatch won 1-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 11 of 17 Roy’s Corben Shuffenhaur and Wasatch’s Cole Simpson fight for the ball during the 5A boys soccer state championship game at America First Field in Sandy on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Wasatch won 1-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 12 of 17 Wasatch plays Roy in the 5A boys soccer state championship game at America First Field in Sandy on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Wasatch won 1-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 13 of 17 Wasatch plays Roy in the 5A boys soccer state championship game at America First Field in Sandy on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Wasatch won 1-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 14 of 17 Wasatch plays Roy in the 5A boys soccer state championship game at America First Field in Sandy on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Wasatch won 1-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 15 of 17 Wasatch plays Roy in the 5A boys soccer state championship game at America First Field in Sandy on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Wasatch won 1-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 16 of 17 Wasatch plays Roy in the 5A boys soccer state championship game at America First Field in Sandy on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Wasatch won 1-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 17 of 17 Wasatch plays Roy in the 5A boys soccer state championship game at America First Field in Sandy on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Wasatch won 1-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Roy played defensively in the second half in attempt to hold Wasatch scoreless, but coach Cosper said Jayden has a knack at finding timely goals.

“It was really stressful, but Jayden has 19 goals now,” said Coach Cosper. “He just seems able to find the back of the net and with how good we are in the build up and how good the outside backs are, we finally got one.”

Not only did the win mark the third state championship in four years, but it was also the 31st straight win for the Wasps, who have also gone 35-1 in the last two seasons.

Wasatch’s keeper Jackson Medina has been a bright spot for this Wasps team. Medina ended his high school career with 27.5 career shutouts which puts him in second for the most career shutouts in state history.

“Just growing up, even in middle school I would be ball shagging because I love this program so much and I always dreamed of winning a state championship,” Medina said. “Not only did I win one, but I won three. I’m just grateful to be part of this. This is a dynasty, and it doesn’t happen very often.”