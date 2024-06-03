All-around silver medalist Skye Blakely, left, gold medalist Simone Biles, center, and bronze medalist Kayla DiCello pose on stage while being honored during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Sunday, June 2, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas.

The field is set.

Following the U.S. gymnastics championships — held over the weekend in Fort Worth, Texas — USA Gymnastics announced the gymnasts who will compete at the Olympic trials later this month for the honor of representing the United States at the Paris Olympics later this summer.

Some of the names are by now well known:

Simone Biles, who won her ninth all-around national title Sunday, the most by any male or female gymnast in the sports history.

Sunisa Lee, the reigning Olympic all-around champion.

Jade Carey, the reigning Olympic floor champion.

Jordan Chiles, a silver medalist with Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics.

Others on the list may soon end up being household names, if they manage to make the Olympic team.

Simone Biles reacts while being honored after wining gold on the uneven bars during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Sunday, June 2, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. | Julio Cortez

Here are all the women gymnasts who will compete in Minneapolis, Minnesota, from June 27-30 at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials:

Simone Biles.

Sunisa Lee.

Jade Carey.

Jordan Chiles.

Skye Blakely.

Dulcy Caylor.

Kayla DiCello.

Shilese Jones.

Kaliya Lincoln.

Eveylynn Lowe.

Zoey Molomo.

Hezly Rivera.

Joscelyn Roberson.

Simone Rose.

Tiana Sumanasekera.

Leanne Wong.

Of note, Jones and Lincoln petitioned to be allowed to compete at the Olympic Trials — both gymnasts scratched the national championships — and those petitions were granted.

Wrote Washington Post reporter Shannon Osaska: “Jones has been the second-best all-arounder in the United States after Simone Biles for the past couple of years, and Lincoln has high floor scores that could be useful for Team USA (in Paris).”

Based solely the all-around results at the U.S. championships, the five-woman U.S. Olympic team would be Biles, Blakely, DiCello, Lee and Chiles.

The Olympic team doesn’t have to be comprised of the top scoring all-around performers at the Olympic trials, however, which opens the door for at least a couple more gymnasts to make the team, including Carey and Wong.

The only guarantee at this point to represent the United States in Paris is Biles, the 27-year-old superstar who has been the face of American gymnastics for three Olympic cycles now.

At the U.S. championships, not only did she win the all-around title, but she was the top finisher on each individual event. It was a complete performance that left her content.

“I couldn’t be more proud of how I’m doing at this time in the year,” Biles said on NBC after her win. “Just gaining that confidence over and over, getting myself back in front of a crowd and just doing what I do in practice.”

If there is another lock to make the U.S. Olympic team, it would be Blakely. The 19-year-old displayed “the combination of consistency and ability that the selection committee will be seeking as it assembles the 2024 Olympic team,” wrote USA Today’s Nancy Armour and Tom Schad.

Lee, too, has a strong case for inclusion after a notable performance at the U.S. championships.

Her story is particularly notable, as the Olympic all-around champion has battled through a pair of kidney diseases — diagnosed in 2023 — both of which are now in remission. The U.S. championships were Lee’s first time competing in the all-around since she retired from NCAA gymnastics.