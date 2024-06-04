The gym in the Dumke Gymnastics Center is pictured during a ribbon-cutting event at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

A pair of five-star prospects will be coming to Utah in the summer of 2025, one to Provo, the other to Salt Lake City.

Both the BYU and Utah gymnastics programs now have a five-star commit for the class of 2025, according to College Gym News’ updated recruiting rankings.

Scarlett Sonnenberg is pledged to join the Cougars, while Bailey Stroud is committed to the Red Rocks.

Who is BYU commit Scarlett Sonnenberg?

Sonnenberg is one of six gymnasts committed to BYU in the class of 2025, along with Emilie Chandler, Ellie Ermisch, Zoe Hale, Hazel Smith and Audrey Thomas. Sonnenberg is now the highest rated among the group, having improved from a four-star recruit a year ago to a five-star recruit now.

Sonnenberg is only the second Utahn to receive a five-star rating from College Gym News, along with Utah signee Avery Neff. College Gym News began ranking recruits in 2021.

Out of a possible rating of 100, Sonnenberg received an 81, with individual event ratings of 22 on uneven bars, 21 on balance beam and 19 on floor exercise and vault.

Of Sonnenberg, the outlet noted, “BYU gymnastics is known for utilizing event specialists, but new five-star Scarlett Sonnenberg is solid across the board. Could she be the Cougars’ next big all-arounder?”

A level 10 gymnast competing at Bold Gymnastics in Springville, Sonnenberg has career-best scores of 39.800 in the all-around, 9.875 on bars and floor, 9.800 on vault and 9.75 on beam, per MyMeetScores.

Who is Utah commit Bailey Stroud?

Stroud is now the highest-rated gymnast in Utah’s 2025 class, after making a massive jump from an upper level three-star recruit to a strong five-star prospect.

She is joined in Utah’s 2025 class by four-star recruit Norah Christian — a recent flip from Auburn — and three-star recruit Sage Curtis.

Stroud is coming off a strong performance at the level 10 national championships, where she finished first in the all-around competition and on beam, third on vault, fourth on bars and fifth on floor in the Senior B competition.

The showing was the culmination of continued growth from Stroud, who will now be expected to be an immediate contributor for the Red Rocks when she starts competing in the winter of 2026.

“Stroud impressed in 2024, jumping from three stars to FIVE thanks to improvements on vault (Yurchenko 1.5 alert!), beam, and floor,” College Gym News writes. “Utah gymnastics will be eager for her to arrive in SLC.”

A New Palestine, Indiana, native, Stroud has an overall rating of 88, with ratings of 24 on bars, 23 on floor, 22 on beam and 19 on vault.

How do College Gym News’ recruiting ratings work?

Recruit rankings for women’s college gymnastics heavily weigh the potential of immediate contributions. Five-star recruits are those prospects deemed by College Gym News to be the most college-ready.

As explained by the outlet: “Put simply, recruit ratings are an estimation of how successful a recruit will be in college. They’re not about assigning ‘good’ or ‘bad’ to a recruit; as far as we’re concerned, any gymnast being recruited is without question ‘good.’ Our ratings use a points system based on a gymnast’s most recent scores plus video review, which then corresponds to a star rating from three to five. It’s important to note that, while we were as systematic and data-driven as possible while creating the system, our ratings remain an estimate. There will be cases in which a 3-star or unrated recruit becomes a college star. We were conservative in our ratings, because we would prefer to see gymnasts overperform rather than underperform their ratings. Don’t panic if your favorite team’s top recruit is ‘only’ a 4-star.”