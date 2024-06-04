Thousands attend the NHL event at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, as Utah’s NHL team is introduced to fans on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Utah’s new NHL franchise will begin selling season tickets for its inaugural campaign on Friday, June 7, the team announced Tuesday in a press release.

“The overwhelming support we received from fans who secured season ticket deposits highlights how passionate Utahns are for hockey and how excited they are for the NHL experience,” chief commercial officer Chris Barney said in a statement. “We look forward to filling Delta Center and creating an electrifying atmosphere for our fans and players alike when the puck hits the ice this fall. Together, we will build a strong legacy for our NHL franchise that lasts for generations to come.”

Related Utah NHL team apparently down to 4 names

How much will tickets cost?

Pricing for a full-season package of 42 games will begin at $44 per seat per game. Half-season packages (21 games) and select mini-plan packages will be available, as well.

Single-game tickets will go on sale after the NHL schedule release later this summer. Prices for obstructed or partial-ice view seats will start at $19.

People who already placed season ticket deposits have been invited to the Delta Center this week between Tuesday and Thursday “to see the ice set up, view sight lines and experience seat options for the team’s inaugural season,” the team’s statement said. Deposit holders will receive information about available time slots.

From there, prospective season ticket holders will be able to explore pricing and payment options before tickets officially begin to be sold June 7.

More than 34,000 initial deposits have been placed for season tickets since the Arizona Coyotes relocated to Utah in April.

Since the Delta Center will only hold up to 16,000 fans for hockey, not everyone who placed a deposit will be able to purchase season tickets, but such fans will be given “priority access” for mini-plans and single-game tickets before the general public.

Additionally, the team said it is working to ensure that the season ticket purchasing process will prioritize local community members, as tickets will be offered first to deposit holders with a Utah ZIP code.

Future ticket sales

The team emphasized that fans can still place deposits and that more unobstructed seats will become available as updates are made to the arena. Deposit holders who hold off on buying season tickets now but keep their deposit with the team will be given the first opportunity to obtain new season tickets following seating expansion.

“We want to make sure every single person in Utah gets a taste of hockey,” team owner Ryan Smith told the crowd gathered to welcome the NHL club to Utah on April 24.