Utah head coach Lynne Roberts watches from the sideline during an NCAA women’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Sandy on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

Lynne Roberts already has one four-star recruit, Avery Hjelmstad, committed to her Utah women’s basketball program in the 2025 recruiting class.

Now, a five-star recruit is reportedly going to take an official visit to Salt Lake City later this month.

247 Sports’ Dushawn London reported Tuesday that Leonna Sneed, a point guard out of Texas, will visit Utah on June 22 as part of several official visits this summer that’s already included completed visits to California and Arkansas.

Sneed also plans to visit Kansas State, Auburn and SMU, according to London, and is keeping the option open to consider other schools.

“I’m going to take my official visits to schools that I’m interested in, but I’m still open, accepting and talking to more schools,” Sneed told London.

After Utah picked up two four-star recruits in their 2024 class — guards Brooke Walker and Kylie Ray — Hjelmstad, who hails from Oklahoma, pledged her commitment to Utah in April by surprising Roberts in Salt Lake City to commit in person.

Hjelmstad is ranked No. 48 nationally in espnW’s 100 HoopGurlz recruiting rankings.

Who is Leonna Sneed?

Sneed is a 5-foot-6 guard from the Greater San Antonio area and is rated a five-star prospect by ESPN. She is ranked the No. 26 overall women’s basketball recruit in the 2025 recruiting class by espnW.

Sneed will be a senior at Wagner High in the upcoming school year.

As a junior, Sneed averaged a team-leading 22.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 4.4 steals per game, according to MaxPreps, while shooting 47% from the floor.

She holds offers from more than a dozen Big 12, SEC and ACC schools, according to SBLive’s Cody Thorn.

Sneed told London she plans to commit to a school in “probably November or December.”