The Los Angeles Clippers announced Wednesday morning the death of executive Jerry West at the age of 86.
West “passed away peacefully this morning at the age of 86. His wife, Karen, was by his side,” a statement from the team reads.
Known as “The Logo” because he was the inspiration behind the design of the NBA logo, West leaves behind a legacy that may be unmatched in the history of the NBA as a player, coach and executive, as a 14-time All-Star, 12 time All-NBA selection and a key part of nine championship teams, either on the court or in the front office.
ESPN’s Mike Greenberg called West “among the most accomplished people in the history of American sports,” and he wasn’t the only one to express that or a similar sentiment.
From NBA commissioner Adam Silver to NBA legend Michael Jordan to U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, praise of West seemed to come from all corners.
Here is a smattering of how the sports world reacted to West’s passing.