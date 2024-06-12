FILE - Former NBA basketball player and general manager Jerry West smiles before President Donald Trump presents him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Washington. Jerry West, who was selected to the Basketball Hall of Fame three times in a legendary career as a player and executive and whose silhouette is considered to be the basis of the NBA logo, died Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024, the Los Angeles Clippers announced. He was 86.

The Los Angeles Clippers announced Wednesday morning the death of executive Jerry West at the age of 86.

West “passed away peacefully this morning at the age of 86. His wife, Karen, was by his side,” a statement from the team reads.

Known as “The Logo” because he was the inspiration behind the design of the NBA logo, West leaves behind a legacy that may be unmatched in the history of the NBA as a player, coach and executive, as a 14-time All-Star, 12 time All-NBA selection and a key part of nine championship teams, either on the court or in the front office.

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg called West “among the most accomplished people in the history of American sports,” and he wasn’t the only one to express that or a similar sentiment.

From NBA commissioner Adam Silver to NBA legend Michael Jordan to U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, praise of West seemed to come from all corners.

Here is a smattering of how the sports world reacted to West’s passing.