Ogden Tigers’ Lincoln Barnes battles Manti Templars’ Parker Anderson as the two teams play in the 3A soccer championship at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Ogden won 4-1.

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

3A Player of the Year

Lincoln Barnes, Ogden, Def, Sr.

Four-year starter that led Ogden to its first state title since 2005. Recorded 7 goals and 5 assists as a center back.

3A Playoff MVP

Ben Points, Ogden, F, Sr.

1 of 15 Lincoln Barnes, Ogden 2 of 15 Brantley Engstrom, Canyon View | JR Robinson 3 of 15 Tommy Bridges, Manti | Whitney Huntington 4 of 15 Luis Velasco, Ogden 5 of 15 Tanner Peacock, Manti 6 of 15 Xavier Peregrina, Ogden 7 of 15 Indra Suarjana, Juan Diego 8 of 15 Jace Rodriguez, Ogden 9 of 15 Ben Points, Ogden 10 of 15 Gage Olsen, Juab 11 of 15 Jett Beckstrom, Morgan 12 of 15 Tyler Morris, Carbon 13 of 15 Kyle Steinfeldt, Manti 14 of 15 taylor Pierce, Ogden 15 of 15 Sam Dart, Carbon

3A First Team

Forwards

Ben Points, Ogden, Sr. — 15 goals, 14 assists.

Kyle Steinfeldt, Manti, Sr. — 20 goals, 7 assists.

Jett Beckstrom, Morgan, Sr. — 21 goals, 6 assists.

Jace Rodriguez, Ogden, So. — 15 goals, 6 assists.

Midfielders

Taylor Pierce, Ogden, Sr. — 3-year starter, 9 goals, 8 assists.

Tyler Morris, Carbon, Jr. — 13 goals, 8 assists.

Luis Velasco, Ogden, Jr. — 3-year starter, 4 goals, 15 assists.

Tommy Bridges, Manti, Jr. — 8 goals, 10 assists, 196 break-ups, 118 steals.

Defenders

Tanner Peacock, Manti, Sr. — 2 goals, 4 assists, 373 break-ups, 210 steals.

Sam Dart, Carbon, Jr. — 1 goal, 2 assists, ability to defend any player in his space.

Gage Olsen, Juab, Sr. — 4-year starter, 2 goals.

Brantley Engstrom, Canyon View, Sr. — 4-year starter, plays hard and is a great competitor.

Keepers

Indra Suarjana, Juan Diego, Sr. — 57 saves, 1 shutout.

Xavier Peregrina, Ogden, So. — 9 shutouts.

1 of 14 Nixon Curtis, Juab 2 of 14 Kevin Aguilar, Ben Lomond 3 of 14 Luis Ornelas, Manti 4 of 14 Garrett Grow, Morgan 5 of 14 Aspen Ames, South Summit 6 of 14 Danny Gutierrez, Juan Diego 7 of 14 Cody Adams, Morgan 8 of 14 Patrick Bird, Judge Memorial 9 of 14 Nahuel Batalla, Judge Memorial 10 of 14 Conner Canfield, Morgan 11 of 14 Rhett Winter, Emery 12 of 14 Beau Johnson, Morgan 13 of 14 Cole Bishop, Delta 14 of 14 Mason Murphy, North Sanpete

3A Second Team

Forwards

Luis Ornelas, Manti, Jr.

Beau Johnson, Morgan, Sr.

Nixon Curtis, Juab, So.

Kevin Aguilar, Ben Lomond, Sr.

Midfielders

Danny Gutierrez, Juan Diego, Sr.

Nahuel Batalla, Judge Memorial, Sr.

Cody Adams, Morgan, So.

Rhett Winter, Emery, Sr.

Defenders

Cole Bishop, Delta, Sr.

Garrett Grow, Morgan, Sr.

Conner Canfield, Morgan, Sr.

Aspen Ames, South Summit, Sr.

Keepers

Mason Murphy, North Sanpete, So.

Patrick Bird, Judge Memorial, Sr.

3A Honorable Mention

Forwards

Jacob Alvarez, Juan Diego, Sr.

Parker Graham, Richfield, Sr.

Logan McEvoy, Carbon, Jr.

Carson Childs, Emery, Sr.

Midfielders

Sam Sugden, Morgan, Jr.

Patrick Harrison, Delta, Jr.

James Dettinger, Manti, So.

Bridger Richards, Juab, Sr.

Ted O’Brien, Judge Memorial, Jr.

Chris Salinas, Judge Memorial, Fr.

Defenders

Landon Wagoner, Emery, Sr.

Trace Justesen, Manti, Jr.

Lee Thielking, Judge Memorial, So.

Braxton Greenwald, Morgan, Sr.

Keepers

Ronan Ratchford, Morgan, Jr.

Cannon Mortensen, Carbon, Jr.