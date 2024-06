Green Canyon’s Gavin Crane attempts to block the ball off the head of Ridgeline’s Tate Hickman in the semifinals of the boys high school 4A soccer championship at Zions Bank Field in Herriman on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

4A Player of the Year

Tate Hickman, Ridgeline, F, Sr.

Led Ridgeline to the 4A title with 17 goals and 10 assists.

4A Playoff MVP

Diego Vazquez, Ridgeline, MF, Sr.

4A First Team

Forwards

Abdul Malik Shaher, Murray, Sr. — 20 goals, 9 assists.

Colby Knight, Green Canyon, Jr. — 20 goals, 5 assists.

Felipe Rocha, Layton Christian, Sr. — 10 goals.

Dauthan Flores, Uintah, Sr. — 13 goals, 1 assist.

Midfielders

Diego Vazquez, Ridgeline, Sr. — 19 goals, 14 assists.

Iker Meza, Dixie, Sr. — 15 goals, 15 assists.

Ryan Smith, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. — 14 goals, 8 assists.

Joaquim Diniz, Layton Christian, Sr. — 9 goals, 6 assists.

Defenders

Kaylon Hoffman, Logan, Sr. — Captain, anchored the defense.

Logan Ranson, Desert Hills, Sr. — CB, 1 assist.

Jack Morby, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. — Captained team to 4 shutouts

Leif Olsen, Ridgeline, Sr. — CB, led team to 7 shutouts.

Keepers

Crosby West, Ridgeline, So. — 7 shutouts, only allowed 13 goals

Max Torres, Snow Canyon, Sr. — 2 shutouts, only allowed 19 goals.

4A Second Team

Forwards

Karson Clark, Desert Hills, Sr.

Carlos Nieto-Rosales, Murray, So.

Ivan Leon, Ridgeline, Jr.

Taylor Kogan, Dixie, Jr.

Midfielders

Stockton Ashcroft, Green Canyon, Fr.

Jason Adams, Murray, Jr.

Preston Lawson, Murray, Jr.

Dillon Bingham, Desert Hills, Sr.

Defenders

Alto Pirtle, Ridgeline, Jr.

Luiz Pereira, Layton Christian, Sr.

Tanner Ferrin, Green Canyon, Sr.

Yan Simas, Layton Christian, Sr.

Keepers

Jackson Oakey, Mountain Crest, Sr.

Tito Souza, Layton Christian, Sr.

4A Honorable Mention

Forwards

Hinckley Heaton, Crimson Cliffs, Sr.

Boston Valdez, Tooele, Jr.

Mason Palmer, Cedar, Sr.

Bridger Healy, Hillcrest, Jr.

Nephi Rodriguez, Provo, Sr.

Josh Jensen, Snow Canyon, Sr.

Midfielders

Caden Morris, Snow Canyon, Sr.

Collin Scarbrough, Hillcrest, Sr.

Ivan Canseco, Jordan, Sr.

Joao Pedro Stoll, Layton Christian, Sr.

Cole Poppleton, Mountain Crest, Sr.

Javier Ruiz, Provo, Sr.

Defenders

Eh Blut Doh Soe, Logan, Sr.

Carden Murray, Cedar, Jr.

Carter Hale, Mountain Crest, Sr.

Austin Okelberry, Provo, Sr.

Juan Guerrero, Snow Canyon, Sr.

Gavin Buck, Green Canyon, Sr.

Keepers

Quinn Johnson, Jordan, Sr.

Gage Sorenson, Green Canyon, Jr.

Jagger Morton, Uintah, Sr.