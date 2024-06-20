Utah Utes head coach Craig Smith talks to the Utah Utes during a timeout as they play the Indiana State Sycamores in an NIT semifinal basketball game at the Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Utah lost 100-90.

Could one of Utah basketball’s remaining open scholarships be filled by an international player?

While the Runnin’ Utes have filled a lot of their 2024-25 roster out of the transfer portal, a Greece native is reportedly taking a look at Utah.

Veniamin Abosi, a 6-foot-6 wing, took an official visit to Utah this week, PDT Scouting’s Arman Jovic reported on social media Wednesday.

Abosi also recently took an official visit to San Francisco, Jovic reported.

There are no other reports currently on any other official visits he may take, or when Abosi might make a college decision.

Who is Veniamin Abosi?

The 18-year-old Abosi is one of the top uncommitted international prospects in the 2024 recruiting class.

He’s been with the Olympiacos B.C. basketball club in Greece since 2022, playing primarily in Under-18 competition.

In early June, he played in Adidas Eurocamp 2024 in Italy for Team Next Gen. Abosi averaged 4.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in two games at the three-day event, and his defense drew attention during the competition.

“When it comes to point of attack defenders, Abosi was one of the best to take the floor for any team on Saturday,” Draft Digest’s Nick Crain wrote. “He plays with a tremendous motor at 6-foot-6 on the perimeter and has the tools to make an impact at the highest level.”

Abosi also played for the Olympiacos U18 team during the Euroleague Basketball Adidas Next Generation Tournament earlier this year — it’s an annual tournament that features the top U18 clubs in Europe.

In their stop in Paris, he shined on both ends of the court. Abosi averaged 15.25 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.0 steals, 3.0 turnovers and 1.0 blocks in four games, while shooting 43.4% from the field and 65.2% from the free-throw line.

His best game came on Day 3 during qualification play, when Abosi had a double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds while making five 3-pointers in a victory.

Abosi was named to Eurohoops Scouting’s All-ANGT Paris first team and all-defensive team after his strong week at the early April event.

How would Veniamin Abosi fit into Utah’s plans?

While Utah has rebuilt its roster this offseason by adding seven players through the transfer portal, Abosi could fill one of the remaining scholarship spots on the Utes’ roster.

In particular, his abilities as a distributor and a defender might be especially intriguing for a Utah team that could use some depth and talent in those areas.

On the wing, Abosi would provide depth behind guys like Gabe Madsen, Mike Sharavjamts and Keanu Dawes, while being able to come along offensively.

Abosi also appears to have the versatility to play at the 1, 2 and 3 positions as needed.