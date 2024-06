Real Salt Lake midfielder Bode Hidalgo (19) reacts after his shot on goal missed the mark during a Major League Soccer game against the Los Angeles Galaxy at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

After 15 games without a loss, Real Salt Lake fell to the Los Angeles Galaxy 1-0 on Saturday.

Real Salt Lake went 9-0-6 during its club record-breaking 15-game unbeaten streak, which began on March 9.

“RSL had been unbeaten for 103 consecutive days prior to the defeat, matching the second-longest run in MLS history,” according to the team’s website.

Real Salt Lake will next play on Wednesday, July 3, at home against the Houston Dynamo.