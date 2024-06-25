Utah Utes women’s basketball coach Lynne Roberts high-fives team members and staff after the Utes beat the Oregon Ducks in the semifinal final round of the 2022 Pac-12 Women's Basketball Tournament at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 4, 2022. On Tuesday, the University of Utah announced that Roberts had received a three-year contract extension that runs through the 2030 season.

The University of Utah has made a long-term commitment to keeping Lynne Roberts around, announcing Tuesday that the school’s women’s basketball coach has signed a contract extension through 2030.

Roberts has built an impressive résumé during her nine seasons as Utah’s coach, leading the Utes to an overall record of 162-115 during that time.

That résumé includes being named the 2022-23 Pac-12 Coach of the Year, winning a share of the regular-season conference title that season and making the Utes a perennial top 25 and NCAA Tournament team.

“Lynne Roberts has done a phenomenal job leading our women’s basketball program over the past nine seasons, and I’m thrilled to be able to extend her contract for an additional three seasons,” Utah athletic director Mark Harlan said in a statement.

“She has continued to produce championship-level results with three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, and energized our fan base and the community. As we transition into the Big 12 Conference she has her program poised to attract the best student-athletes in recruiting and compete for championships and NCAA tournament berths.”

Roberts’ 10th season as Utah’s head coach will be her first in the Big 12, as the program transitions to a new league after becoming a contender in the ultracompetitive Pac-12.

“I am incredibly grateful and humbled for the opportunity to continue coaching here at the University of Utah,” Roberts said in a statement. “My family and I love the Utah community and I can’t imagine leading another program. Thank you to Mark Harlan and (Utah deputy athletics director) Charmelle Green for their trust and belief in what we’re continuing to build in our women’s basketball program.”

Under Roberts’ leadership, Utah has made six postseason appearances, with its most successful stretch coming the past three seasons. The Utes have won a first-round NCAA Tournament game each of the past three years, and during the 2022-23 season, the Utes advanced to the Sweet 16.

The Utes’ 27 wins during the 2022-23 season were the second-most in school history.

Last season, Utah overcame an injury-plagued year to go 23-11. It was their third-straight 20-plus win season.

Three players who’ve been coached by Roberts at Utah have also been WNBA draft picks. The most recent was Alissa Pili, who was the No. 8 overall pick by the Minnesota Lynx in this year’s draft.

How will Utah women’s basketball do in the Big 12?

Even with the loss of players like Pili, Issy Palmer and Dasia Young, the expectations are high for Utah going into next season.

The Utes will get back Gianna Kneepkens from injury and return two other three-year starters in Jenna Johnson and Kennady McQueen to help lead a veteran group.

“When I took this job nine years ago, my vision was to create a nationally relevant program, build an incredible home-court advantage with the amazing fans of Salt Lake City, and take us to heights we had not achieved before,” Roberts said. “While we have achieved so much, the job is not finished. I’m as motivated as ever to continue climbing and cut down more nets. It’s a great day to be a Ute!”