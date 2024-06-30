The NBA’s free agency period officially opened at 4 p.m. Mountain Time on Sunday, and the Utah Jazz are reportedly set to make their first move.

It’s not a player addition but a subtraction, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported that the Jazz “are planning” to waive backup center Omer Yurtseven, who would become a free agent.

The Athletic’s John Hollinger observed that Yurtseven might not necessarily leave the Jazz, however. He noted that there’s a possibility the team could re-sign the Turkish big man to a minimum contract.

Yurtseven, who turned 26 earlier this month, joined the Jazz last July after two seasons with the Miami Heat. In 48 games played for Utah last season (12 starts), he averaged 4.6 points and 4.3 rebounds in 11.4 minutes per contest.