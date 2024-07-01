Phoenix Suns forward Drew Eubanks (14) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Denver.

The Utah Jazz have reportedly added to their front court in free agency.

Center Drew Eubanks has agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal with the Jazz, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday morning.

Eubanks spent last season playing for the Phoenix Suns. In his lone season in Phoenix, Eubanks averaged 15.6 minutes, 5.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game — he played in 75 games and started six.

Last summer, he agreed to a two-year contract with Phoenix worth $5 million, with a player option on the second year worth $2.6 million. He declined that player option, according to the Arizona Republic, making Eubanks a free agent.

The 6-foot-9 big man is heading into his eighth NBA season. He’s primarily been a backup during his time in the pros.

Eubanks has played in the Western Conference the entirety of his NBA career. He played four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, then two years with the Portland Trail Blazers before joining the Suns last season.