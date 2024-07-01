Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (11) looks upcourt as Utah and Denver play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

The first of the Utah Jazz’s free agents this summer has reportedly found a new place to play.

On Monday evening, Chris Haynes reported that guard Kris Dunn has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers. Terms of the deal are not immediately known.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Dunn revived his NBA career in a little over a season with the Jazz. Having played in the NBA G League for 10 months, Dunn signed a 10-day contract with the Jazz in February of 2023 and made an immediate impact, which led to him signing a multiyear deal.

In the 2023-24 season, Dunn appeared in 66 games for Utah (32 starts) and averaged 5.4 points, 3.8 assists, 2.9 rebounds a one steal in 18.9 minutes per contest.

In addition, Dunn, who was the fifth overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft, became an important veteran vocal leader for a young Jazz squad that finished with a 31-51 record.