The first of the Utah Jazz’s free agents this summer has reportedly found a new place to play.
On Monday evening, Chris Haynes reported that guard Kris Dunn has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers. Terms of the deal are not immediately known.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Dunn revived his NBA career in a little over a season with the Jazz. Having played in the NBA G League for 10 months, Dunn signed a 10-day contract with the Jazz in February of 2023 and made an immediate impact, which led to him signing a multiyear deal.
In the 2023-24 season, Dunn appeared in 66 games for Utah (32 starts) and averaged 5.4 points, 3.8 assists, 2.9 rebounds a one steal in 18.9 minutes per contest.
In addition, Dunn, who was the fifth overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft, became an important veteran vocal leader for a young Jazz squad that finished with a 31-51 record.