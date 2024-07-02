Utah Jazz draft pick Cody Williams, 10th overall pick, speaks during a press conference at the Utah Jazz Zions Bank Basketball Campus in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

On Tuesday, the Utah Jazz released the 16-man roster that will participate in Salt Lake City Summer League as well as Las Vegas Summer League.

As expected, the Jazz’s three rookie selections from the 2024 draft — Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier and Kyle Filipowski — will join the Jazz’s 2023 rookies — Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George and Brice Sensabaugh — on a team that will also be highlighted by Walker Kessler and Kenneth Lofton Jr., who are heading into their third NBA season.

Joining the eight players above are Darius Bazley and Jason Preston, who are returning Jazz men from last season’s roster, SLC Stars players Taevion Kinsey and Keyshawn Justice, and undrafted rookies Babacar Sane (G League Ignite), Max Abrams (Texas), Armando Bacott (North Carolina) and Josh Pierre-Louis (UC Santa Barbara).

Salt Lake City Summer League will take place on July 8, 9 and 10 and will showcase rosters from the Jazz, Philadelphia 76ers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies. Las Vegas Summer League, featuring all 30 NBA teams, runs from July 12 through July 22.