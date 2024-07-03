Utah Jazz guard Joe Ingles against the Golden State Warriors during an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.

Joe Ingles is reportedly reuniting with former Utah Jazz teammates Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Ingles is signing a one-year deal with the Timberwolves after he played last season with the Orlando Magic.

Ingles, Gobert and Conley played together on the Jazz from 2019-21 and helped lead the team to the NBA’s best regular-season record during the 2020-21 campaign.

Ingles, 36, was traded by the Jazz in February 2022 to the Portland Trail Blazers after he had suffered a torn ACL. He then signed with the Milwaukee Bucks that summer and played with them for a season before joining the Magic last summer.

The Timberwolves are coming off a season in which they advanced past the first round of the playoffs for the first time in 20 years. They made it to the Western Conference Finals, where they lost to the Dallas Mavericks.

It stands to reason that Ingles could fill a role similar to the one Kyle Anderson has had with the Timberwolves the past two seasons.

On Monday, it was reported that Anderson will be signing with the Golden State Warriors.