Steve Young throws a pass during the BYU alumni game at BYU in Provo on Friday, March 22, 2024.

Steve Young and Ashley Hatch each left a lasting legacy at BYU.

Now, the two star athletes will be able to further serve their former school and make an impact on the Big 12 as a whole.

The Big 12 has announced the formation of its first-ever alumni council, comprised of notable former student athletes from each member school in the conference. Young and Hatch have been selected as BYU’s representatives on the new council.

“I’m thrilled to serve on the first-ever Big 12 Alumni Council,” Young said in a Big 12 statement. “This is an incredibly exciting time for the Big 12, and I look forward to being a resource for Commissioner Yormark and his team as the Conference continues to thrive.”

According to a BYU press release, the Alumni Council “was created to leverage the experience and expertise of some of the Big 12′s most notable student-athlete alumni as the conference enters a new era. These alumni will provide guidance and insights surrounding a variety of topics, including brand building, athlete relations, storytelling, digital content and much more.”

In addition to Young and Hatch, other significant members of the council include Robert Griffin III from Baylor, Andre Ware from Houston and Jennie Finch from Arizona. Each of the Big 12 schools is allotted both a male and female council member for a total of 32 individuals all together.

Utah’s representatives on the council will be former Utes linebacker Stevenson Sylvester and softball All-American Charmelle Green.

“The Big 12 Conference is home to thousands of student-athlete alumni who have had great success on and off the field following their time on campus,” said Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. “As we enter into a new chapter as a 16-team league, the insights and perspectives of the Big 12 Alumni Council will be an incredible resource.”