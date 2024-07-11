Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) passes around Stanford Cardinal guard Michael Jones (13) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. Carlson will play for the Toronto Raptors during Las Vegas Summer League play. Carlson signed a two-way contract with the Raptors.

Former University of Utah center Branden Carlson is about to get his first taste of the pro level.

Carlson, who signed a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors after going undrafted during June’s NBA draft, will play for the Raptors during Summer League action in Las Vegas.

What awaits Carlson in Vegas?

How to watch Branden Carlson in Las Vegas Summer League

Toronto’s first four games in Las Vegas Summer League play will be as follows, with venue, game time and TV information:

Saturday, July 13 — Oklahoma City Thunder (Cox Pavilion), 6:30 p.m. MT, NBA TV

Sunday, July 14 — Denver Nuggets (Cox Pavilion), 7:30 p.m. MT, NBA TV

Wednesday, July 17 — Utah Jazz (Thomas & Mack Center), 3 p.m. MT, ESPN2

Friday, July 19 — Miami Heat (Cox Pavilion), 7 p.m. MT, ESPN+/3

The Raptors will play at least five games in Summer League.

What to watch for from Branden Carlson in Summer League

Before the 2023-24 season, Carlson identified perimeter defense and playing with a more aggressive mindset as a couple areas he was focused on after going through the draft process earlier that offseason.

“My biggest thing has been perimeter defense, really just being able to guard one through five,” he said. “In the league, they switch a lot — bigs screen, so I’ve got to be able to do that. And as well, just having a more physical and aggressive mindset.”

Carlson, who ended his Utah career as the program’s all-time blocks leader, averaged career-bests in points (17.0) and assists (1.6) while also shooting 50.1% from the field and averaging 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.

Can some of that translate over when he’s on the floor in Vegas?

Carlson also improved his outside shooting as his career has progressed — he shot better than 30% from 3-point range the past two seasons, improving his percentage from 33.1% in 2022-23 to 37.9% last year. His 64 3-pointers in 2023-24 was a career-best and third-most on the Utes team.

Can he show off some of that 3-point range during Summer League?

Who Branden Carlson will face in the post

Carlson will have the opportunity to face a few first-round draft picks, as well as younger vets, during Summer League play.

Toronto’s first opponent, Oklahoma City, will have 2022 first-round lottery pick Ousmane Dieng, who averaged 15.7 points, 6.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game in three games in Salt Lake City, as well as Kylor Kelley, who played against Carlson a few times when Kelley was a senior at Oregon State in Carlson’s freshman year.

Denver’s Summer League roster is headlines by 6-foot-10 forward DaRon Holmes II, a first-round pick traded from Phoenix to the Nuggets.

Against the hometown Jazz, Carlson will have the chance to take on Utah center Walker Kessler, the third-year pro and 2022 first-round selection who’s started 62 games for Utah over the past two seasons, as well as wing Cody Williams — Carlson and Williams played against each other last year when Williams was at Colorado.

Miami’s Summer League roster also provides another challenge for Carlson: center Ke’lel Ware, the No. 15 overall pick in the 2024 draft.

There are a few non-front court players of interest that Carlson will have a chance to play.

Former Weber State forward Dillon Jones had 21 points in the Thunder’s win over the Jazz in Salt Lake City, former Utah guard Pelle Larsson is with the Heat after being drafted and traded to Miami and USC guard Isaiah Collier is a Jazz draft pick.

Raptors players competing for minutes

Toronto is taking three centers to Las Vegas.

In addition to Carlson, the Raptors will have Ulrich Chomche, the No. 57 overall pick in the draft who was traded to Toronto. Chomche, like Carlson, signed a two-way contract with Toronto and is one of three players on two-way deals with the Raptors — the other is guard DJ Carton, who’s also in Vegas.

There was a roster change on Thursday, as 6-11 forward Fardaws Aimaq — who most recently played at California and spent two years at Utah Valley — replaced former Gonzaga big man Drew Timme on the Raptors roster.

One of the top Toronto players to watch will be second-year pro Gradey Dick, the wing who started 17 games as a rookie for the Raptors. Another second-year Raptor, Ochai Agbaji, is also headed to Las Vegas.

Other key Toronto players include draft picks Ja’Kobe Walter, Jonathan Mogbo and Jamal Shead.