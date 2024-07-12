Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall watches from the sideline during a game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Pittsburgh. New Mexico hired Bronco Mendenhall as its new head football coach Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. The 57-year-old Mendenhall compiled a 135-81 record over 17 seasons at BYU and Virginia and was 7-7 in bowl games before he stepped away from coaching following the 2021 season.

Bronco Mendenhall took part this week in his first Mountain West media days since becoming head football coach at the University of New Mexico.

The former BYU and Virginia coach told reporters about his expectations for the year, his impression of today’s Mountain West Conference and his views on a variety of other topics, including food.

“I’m not willing to claim a favorite (restaurant) because that rules out all others that could be my favorite,” he said when asked to name his favorite restaurant in New Mexico, according to the Albuquerque Journal. “So, right now, it’s a work in progress. The playoff pool has not been selected yet (but) we’re taking all qualifiers.”

One tidbit of particular interest to BYU fans is that Mendenhall said former Cougar quarterback Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters, who announced his plan to transfer to New Mexico earlier this year, has run into some new academic issues.

Mendenhall told reporters that there was a “miscalculation” in Maiava-Peters’ credits that has complicated the transfer and that the quarterback-turned-running-back is not yet in New Mexico.

“He has a chance to still be here for the arrival of fall camp,” Mendenhall said, according to the Albuquerque Journal. “But that will be with no preparation with us. He’ll be showing up with the credits, but with no training and has been training on his own (and) there’s no way that can replicate what we’ve done.”

Maiava-Peters was with the Cougars for three seasons but only appeared in three games, including the 2022 New Mexico Bowl, according to KSL Sports. He missed the 2023-24 season due to academic issues.

Mendenhall said that he has high hopes for the Lobos’ season and is dreaming of making it to a bowl game in his first year with the program.

“The longest its taken to return to the postseason in either of the two previous jobs I’ve had as a head coach is year two. I prefer year one,” he said, according to Albuquerque news station KOB 4.

He praised the Mountain West Conference for persevering through the past departures of Utah, TCU and BYU, but noted that new challenges lie ahead.

“I remember when Utah, TCU left and BYU went Independent. There was a significant shift there. But that void was filled with new teams and the Mountain West has been strong and consistent for a long time. I see it being strong and consistent now. But gosh, with seven new coaches, that’s a ton (of change.) I don’t think that reflects on the league’s stability; I think it reflects on college football. It’s a very unique time,” Mendenhall said, per KSL Sports.

The Lobos open the 2024 college football season on Saturday, Aug. 24, against Montana State, according to the team’s website.

They play Utah State in Logan on Saturday, Oct. 19.