Utah Jazz guard Johnny Juzang (33) celebrates the Jazz win in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 11, 2024. Utah won 124-121.

It looks like the Utah Jazz want to keep Johnny Juzang around for a while.

Juzang has signed a four-year, $12 million deal to remain with Utah, according to a Friday report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Team sources confirmed the news to Sarah Todd of the Deseret News.

Undrafted out of UCLA in 2022, Juzang has spent the past two years on consecutive two-way deals with the Jazz.

The guard has appeared in 38 contests for the team, averaging 6.1 points per game and shooting 40.2% from the field.

In 20 outings (five starts) with Utah this past season, Juzang scored 7.1 points per game and shot 41.6% from 3-point range. He has also appeared in 18 games for the G-League Salt Lake City Stars, scoring 19.4 points in such work.

With this new payday, the 23-year-old Juzang is set to further contribute to and develop amid Utah’s rebuild alongside other talented young guards such as Keyonte George and Isaiah Collier.