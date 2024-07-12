Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) talks to Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) during an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

The Utah Jazz announced Friday that the Summer League roster for Las Vegas will look a little different from the one that played in Salt Lake City Summer League.

Walker Kessler and Keyonte George will not suit up for the Jazz during Las Vegas Summer League after the pair played in two of the Jazz’s three games in SLC earlier this week.

The move gives some of the Jazz’s other young players — second-year players Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh as well as rookies Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier and Kyle Filipowski — more of an opportunity at extended playing time in Vegas.

In the two SLC Summer League games, George averaged 30 points and 4.5 assists and Kessler put up 7.0 points per game to go with 10.5 rebounds and three blocks.