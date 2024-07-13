Olympic rings are on display in New York on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, ahead of the Summer Olympics in Paris. The five interlocking rings — blue, yellow, black, green and red — symbolize five areas of the world involved in the Olympic movement — Europe, Asia, Africa, the Americas and Oceania.

The start of the 2024 Summer Olympics is just two weeks away, and the Paris 2024 account on X is ramping up its efforts to get people around the world excited for the Games.

In recent days, the account has shared a few videos showcasing the Olympic venues in Paris, including the sand volleyball court right next to the Eiffel Tower.

“No seriously what is this place? This, is the tour Eiffel stadium,” the tweet about the court said.

Earlier this week, the Paris 2024 account gave social media users a look at the Aquatic Centre that will house the swimming and diving competitions, as well as water polo.

It was built for the Games, so it’s brand new, according to Olympics.com. It’s located in Seine-Saint-Denis, which is on the northeast side of Paris.

The Paris 2024 account also recently shared aerial footage of the Olympic Village, which will house athletes from around the world.

The Olympic Village is in the northern part of Paris. It includes not only the athletes’ sleeping quarters, but also some training facilities and cafeterias.

Additionally, the Olympic Village in Paris is the first Olympic Village to include a nursery for competitors with young children, as the Deseret News previously reported.

The Olympics begin on Friday, July 26.

The full schedule of events is available on the Olympics’ website.

For more information on how to watch the Games from the United States, check out the Olympic viewing guide from NBC.