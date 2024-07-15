Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (8) screams at the fans after slamming down a dunk as the Utah Jazz and the Philadelphia 76ers play in Summer League action at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

LAS VEGAS — This was going to be the first fully healthy offseason in a number of years for Utah Jazz second-year guard Brice Sensabaugh. But a Summer League injury has derailed things a bit.

In the second quarter of the Jazz’s win over the Dallas Mavericks — the team’s first game at Las Vegas Summer League — Sensabaugh left the game due to a finger injury. An MRI on Sunday revealed a torn extensor tendon in his left middle finger. Senabaugh will miss the rest of Summer League and will be reevaluated in approximately six weeks, a team spokesperson said.

“I texted Bryce yesterday and it’s obviously disappointing that he can’t play because he’d been playing well,” Jazz assistant Sean Sheldon said on Monday morning. “I just wanted to remind him that if this was going to happen, I’m glad it happened now. You have time, you can still be ready to go by (training) camp. I know it sucks, but you have to look at it with a silver lining a little bit. It didn’t happen Day 1 of training camp where we’re talking about missing a month or two months. He seemed good, he was little down about it. But he can do some other things.”

One of the biggest offseason priorities for Sensabaugh was getting his conditioning better and slimming down. At least with the injury, which will only require a splint, he will still be able to condition, do some weight training and stay active.

Sensabaugh had three points, two assists and two rebounds for the Jazz before leaving Saturday’s game. During Salt Lake City Summer League, he averaged 16.6 points per game.