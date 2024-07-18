Los Angeles Clippers' Russell Westbrook works against the Dallas Mavericks during Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Friday, April 26, 2024.

For the second straight year, Russell Westbrook is reportedly being traded to the Utah Jazz.

And for the second straight year, the nine-time All-Star is expected to have his contract bought out by Utah.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that the Los Angeles Clippers will send Westbrook, a second-round pick swap and cash to the Jazz in exchange for guard Kris Dunn.

Wojnarowski further reported that Westbrook is “expected to agree” on a contract buyout with Utah and eventually sign with the Denver Nuggets as a free agent once he clears waivers.

In February 2023, Westbrook was a part of a three-team trade that sent him to the Jazz. Utah then waived the NBA’s all-time triple-doubles leader after buying out his contract, paving the way for him to sign with the Clippers.

Dunn has played in 88 games over the past two seasons for the Jazz after initially signing with Utah on a 10-day contract during the 2022-23 season, which later turned into a multi-year deal.

He averaged 5.4 points, 3.8 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game for the Jazz last season while starting 32 games (in 66 appearances) and averaging 18.9 minutes per game.

Dunn will join the Clippers on a three-year deal with a team option in the final year, Wojnarowski reported.