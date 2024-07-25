From front, Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00), Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) and Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) jump up for the rebound during the NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Golden State Warriors at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.

Just under two weeks. Twelve days, to be exact.

That is all that remains until Lauri Markkanen — the undisputed star of the Utah Jazz as currently constructed — can sign a contract extension to remain in Utah with the Jazz for the long term.

Until his signature is on the dotted line, though, Markkanen will — and has — been the subject of significant trade speculation.

The 27-year-old one-time All-Star is one of the most coveted players in the NBA currently, in part because of his talent. Listed at 7 feet, Markkanen has proven to be an elite shooter, among the best in the NBA regardless of position. Its not just the shooting, though. Markkanen has near elite athleticism, and is a consistent rebounder and high level scorer.

His current contract is also a major reason for teams’ interest. Markkanen is slated to make just over $18 million this upcoming season, low-end pay considering what Markkanen brings to the table. And with changes to the league’s collective bargaining agreement that make it extremely difficult for teams with significant payrolls to improve via trades, Markkanen offers a chance to add high level talent without giving up too much.

Whether or not the Jazz will trade Markkanen remains to seen.

It has been reported that the Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs, Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat all have expressed interest in acquiring Markkanen, with the Warriors reportedly offering Moses Moody plus a host of first-round picks and the Spurs offering Keldon Johnson and multiple first-rounders in exchange for the Jazz’s All-Star forward.

Golden State is, by all accounts, the team that has most aggressively pursued Markkanen, with the hang-up being adding either Jonathan Kuminga or Brandin Podziemski in the aforementioned deal.

There have also been numerous other prospective trade packages — featuring teams aside from the Warriors and Spurs — for Markkanen floated over the last month. Some seemingly more realistic than others.

Here are the best of the bunch. Are any worth trading Markkanen for?

LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) battles Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) for a rebound during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Atlanta. | John Bazemore

Just last week, Greg Swartz floated a trade idea involving the Atlanta Hawks.

It goes as follows:

Atlanta Hawks receive — F Lauri Markkanen.

Utah Jazz receive — F/C Onyeka Okongwu, G/F Dyson Daniels, SG Kobe Bufkin, 2025 first-round pick (unprotected via Los Angeles Lakers), 2025 first-round pick (top-12-protected via Sacramento Kings).

Swartz’s reasoning, when it comes to the Jazz, revolves around draft picks more than anything else, with both being 2025 selections.

“With the 2025 draft class projected to be one of the best in years, this trade would give the Jazz potentially five first-round picks to jumpstart the franchise,” Swartz writes. “They already own unprotected picks from the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves and now add additional selections from the Lakers and Kings (top-12-protected in 2025, top-10 in 2026, turns into 2026 and 2027 second-round picks if not conveyed). Trading Markkanen also helps Utah’s chances of keeping its own pick (top-10-protected, owed to the Oklahoma City Thunder). The Jazz also get some good, young former first-round picks to add to their talent base. Daniels can’t be aggregated in a trade until September 4, although making this into two separate deals (with Daniels going into a $6.4 million trade exception owned by Utah) would allow the two sides to complete the deal immediately.”

Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert for a basket during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. | John Raoux

Eamon Cassels actually put together quite the collection of possible Markkanen trades — five in total — but arguably the most intriguing is one involving the Orlando Magic.

It goes as follows:

Orlando Magic receive — F Lauri Markkanen.

Utah Jazz receive — Anthony Black, Jett Howard, 2025 and 2027 first-round picks, 2028 first-round pick swap, 2025 second-round pick.

Once again, the logic for the Jazz stems from the return in draft picks. A 2025 first-round pick, to be specific.

“With three future first-round picks in this deal, Utah would be getting a great return,” Cassels writes. “While they give up a lot the Magic would improve and be a contender in the East.”

Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) guards Oklahoma City Thunder forward Ousmane Dieng (13) during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Salt Lake City. | Rick Bowmer

Swartz is at it again, this time with a trade involving the Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It goes as follows:

Oklahoma City Thunder receive — F Lauri Markkanen.

Utah Jazz receive — PG Nikola Topić, F Ousmane Dieng, F Kenrich Williams, 2025 first-round pick (via Utah Jazz), 2027 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick, 2026 second-round pick, 2027 second-round pick, 2028 second-round pick.

The logic in this case is that Utah would get the rights back to its own 2025 pick (currently top 10 projected) plus a host of picks for future drafts which could serve as trade fodder if the Jazz land a star or two that they need.

“The Jazz would be going all-in on a rebuild — a smart strategy in front of what projects to be loaded draft classes in 2025 and 2026,” Swartz writes. “Utah gets its own top-10-protected 2025 first-round pick back from OKC along with two additional unprotected first-round picks and three future second-rounders. Topić will likely miss the entire 2024-25 season due to a partially torn ACL but may be the best pure point guard in the 2024 draft class. Dieng, 21, was the No. 11 overall pick in 2022, and Williams could be flipped to a contender for additional draft capital.”

Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser (30) defends Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 29, 2024, in Miami. | Marta Lavandier

With the Heat rumored as having interest in Markkanen — like any high-profile target — Elijah Hamilton believes Miami could have enough to acquire Markkanen in a trade.

It goes as follows:

Miami Heat receive — Lauri Markkanen.

Utah Jazz receive — SG Tyler Herro, SG Jaime Jaquez, 2029 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick.

This trade is centered on players rather picks, with the idea that Herro and Jaquez may have breakout potential for Utah. Given the lack of picks, though, Miami may have to include another prospect or two — think Nikola Jovic or Kel’el Ware — to actually pique Utah’s interest.

For Hamilton, this trade is more about the Heat than the Jazz.

“Markkanen could be the secondary scorer the team needs to vault the Heat back into contention,” Hamilton writes, “after the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks made moves to become contenders and their rivals Boston Celtics finally got over the hump.”