Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love examines the defense during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in Detroit. The Packers won 29-22.

Jordan Love is about to make a historic amount of money.

On Friday evening, multiple outlets reported that the former Utah State Aggies star has agreed to a four year, $220 million contract extension with the Green Bay Packers that will make him the highest paid quarterback in NFL history.

The 25 year-old is set to make $55 million annually over the life of the contract, which ties extensions recently agreed to for Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals), but multiple outlets reported that Love is guaranteed $155 million, and he will get an NFL record $75 million signing bonus.

Love, who has sat out the first few days of training camp while his extension gets finalized, got the contract after being a starter for just one season.

The 26th overall pick in the 2020 draft, Love didn’t play at all his rookie season and then in just 10 games combined over the next two.

With the departure of Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, however, Love became the starter in 2023. After a slow start, he became an absolute breakout star, as he wound up throwing for 4,159 yards with 32 touchdowns against 11 interceptions.

The touchdown number was second in the entire NFL behind only Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys and the yardage total was seventh.

Over the final eight games of the season, Love threw 18 touchdowns against just one interception.