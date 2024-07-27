Utah players run out onto the field as they prepare to play USC at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake CIty on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

The Utah Utes football program has added another prospect to its 2025 recruiting class, as California lineman Semi Taulanga announced his pledge to the program on Instagram Saturday night.

Taulanga, who plays for national powerhouse Mater Dei Catholic High School, chose the Utes over BYU and UCLA.

Listed by 247 Sports at 5-foot-11 and 300 pounds, Taulanga also holds scholarship offers from Houston and Pittsburgh of the Power Four ranks and a bunch of Group of Five schools.

According to 247, Taulanga plays both offensive line and defensive line but is being mainly recruited as a defensive lineman.

Taulanga becomes the 16th high school prospect overall and third this month to be committed to Utah as part of its 2025 recruiting class.