Courtney Wayment of the United States reacts after qualifying in a women's 3000 meters steeplechase round 1 heat at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.

Courtney Wayment will race for an Olympic medal on Tuesday.

The former BYU star finished fourth in her heat on Sunday with a time of 9:10.72 to advance to the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase final.

Wayment, who turned 26 on Sunday, was in fourth or fifth for most of the race, sticking with the group of six runners who gradually built a notable lead over the other racers.

With about 500 meters to go, Wayment went wide in order to create space for her closing sprint. She was able to stay safely ahead of the runner who finished in sixth and missed the cut for the final.

The commentators praised Wayment’s smart positioning over the final lap.

Courtney Wayment of the United States competes in the women's 3000-meters steeplechase at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. | Matthias Schrader

Peruth Chemutai, the defending Olympic gold medalist in the women’s steeplechase, won Wayment’s heat with a time of 9:10.51.

Wayment’s 9:10.72 is about four seconds slower than her personal best of 9:06.50, which came at the U.S. Olympic track and field trails in June.

One of the other two Americans competing in the event, Valerie Constien, also qualified for the final.

Constien finished third in her heat with a time of 9:16.33.

American Marisa Howard finished seventh in the third and final heat in 9:24.78 and did not make the final.

The women’s steeplechase final will take place Tuesday at 1:14 p.m. MDT.