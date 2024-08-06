Bountiful and Timpview compete in the 5A high school football championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Between 2004 and 2014, the Timpview Thunderbirds were dominant with eight state championships. Following their 2014 title, the Thunderbirds had a bit of a championship drought until last season where they went 11-2 on the season and took home the 5A state crown.

As teams prepare for the 2024 season, the head coaches of Region 7 unanimously voted Timpview to return as the region champs. Timpview head coach Donny Atuaia said while his team is excited about last year’s title, he wants to emphasize that this is a new team with new goals.

“There’s definitely a lot of excitement still coming off of last year,” Atuaia said. “We’re using that excitement, but at the same time, it’s a brand-new team.

“The culture of the team is just put our heads down, let’s keep working, and let’s just develop ourselves as a team to get ready for any opponent this year.”

Despite last year’s success, Timpview has big shoes to fill as 2023-24 5A player of the year Helaman Casuga transferred from Timpview to Corner Canyon. Casuga started at quarterback for Timpview during his freshman and sophomore years, where he tallied 6457 yards on a 0.665 completion percentage for 58 touchdowns.

Atuaia is looking to his young players to fill in at quarterback.

“Losing (Casuga) is a big void,” said Atuaia. “We love Helaman, and we wish him the best over there at Corner Canyon. So, for us, it was just whoever’s here is here and we will develop whoever that is. We have some young guys that are developing as freshmen to be quarterback.”

Alongside its need to fill the quarterback hole, Timpview is welcoming its third offensive coordinator in three years as Nick Robins takes over for the Thunderbirds this year. Despite the changes, Timpview will retain some continuity from last season with eight returning offensive starters and six defensive starters from last year’s championship squad.

Among Timpview’s returning players are middle linebacker Taani Makasini and offensive lineman Lawyer Atuaia, both of whom were named to the 2023-24 5A All-State First Team.

Also returning for Timpview is its defensive staff, including defensive coordinator Jray Galea’i. Atuaia listed the experience of his defensive coaching staff as a major resource heading into this season.

“It’s very nice to have that stability with coach Jray Galea’i and (our assistant coaches),” said Atuaia. “With those coaches, it’s been awesome because they know what’s worked and they have new guys to coach up and that’s probably the best thing right now.”

Right behind Timpview is Springville, who was voted to finish second in the region this season. While Timpview swept the region in 2023, the Springville Red Devils were right behind with a 4-1 Region 7 record.

The Red Devils have had successful regular seasons the last three years, with a state runner-up finish in 2021, an 8-2 finish in 2022, and a 9-3 finish in 2023. However, in the last two seasons, Springville has struggled to translate success into the postseason.

In 2022, Springville entered the state tournament as the No. 3 seed but was eliminated by No. 19 Alta in the second round. 2023 was a similar story with the Red Devils entering as the No. 2 seed but fell to No. 10 Bountiful in the quarterfinals.

Red Devil’s head coach David Valeti knows his teams have been close and is eager to show what his team can do this season.

“We approach every game the same, one play at a time, from kickoff until the end buzzer sounds,” Valeti said. “We are anxious to get the season underway. Here at Springville, we hang our hat on being the most physical, most disciplined team on the field- that won’t change.

“Every defeat stings. We lost to two eventual state champions and a runner-up. Come Aug. 16, we will be ready to push all our chips in the middle.”

Springville will have an experienced team this year, with seven returning offensive starters and six returning defensive starters.

Last season, Springville allowed only 14.08 points per game, which was the best in 5A. The Red Devils are hoping to recapture that success, and they will get a leg up with their four returning defensive backs.

Springville wasn’t as strong offensively as it was defensively last year, with it generating 29.92 points per game, which was 11th in 5A. The seven returning offensive starters will give Springville a head start as it prepares for this season.

“Continuity is a great thing,” said Valeti. “We have a decent amount of returning guys and we have been working hard to make sure we are ready to compete when the season starts.”

The Orem Tigers were voted third in this year’s Region 7 preseason preview.

In his first season as Orem’s head coach, Lance Reynolds led the Tigers to a 5-7 overall record and a first-round win in the state tournament over Wasatch. This season Reynolds hopes to build upon the foundation that was laid last year.

“After a season riddled with injuries, the 2024 Orem Tigers have reloaded with talent and a new passion for greatness,” said Reynolds. “Building on the great returning players of last season, the Tigers will also have a few new names making plays this fall.”

Orem will build with its returning 11 starters from last season, six offensive and five defensive. The Tigers will hope to improve upon last season now that they have more experience and age during the 2024 season.

Voted to finish fourth is the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles. Maple Mountain was middle of the pack last season with a 6-6 record, a 12th-ranked offense in 5A, and a 19th-ranked defense in 5A.

Head coach Kalin Hall said the coaching staff saw last season as a success where young players got much-needed varsity experience.

“The 2023 football season for Maple Mountain High School was a testament to resilience and determination,” Hall said. “With a roster predominantly composed of first-year varsity starters and minimal experience, the team faced numerous challenges.

“Despite these hurdles, the team was often regarded as overachievers. The coaching staff, however, attributed their success to the players’ hard work, discipline, and unwavering attitude.”

This season, Hall hopes to reap the benefits of last year’s experience. Maple Mountain returns five offensive starters but will welcome senior Mason Jenson, who will fill in at quarterback.

The Wasatch Wasps landed fifth in the preseason Region 7 rankings. Wasatch is the only team in the region to welcome a new head coach, as Jody Morgan steps in for Steve Coburn.

This isn’t Morgan’s first time holding the head coaching reigns. Morgan previously was a head coach at Riverton between 2018-2022.

During the 2023 season, the Wasps finished in a third-place tie with Maple Mountain and Orem. Wasatch ended its season with a 3-7 record and a first-round exit in the state tournament.

After finishing last season without an in-region win, Cedar Valley was voted to finish last in the region.

Aviators’ head coach Weston Zabriskie will have to work overtime as his offense will only return three starters from last season and will feature many new players this season.

“We have a great group of kids who are working hard and ready to compete,” Zabriskie said. “We have a lot of kids looking to step up and take leadership roles on the team. The kids are excited and ready to go.”

Cedar Valley struggled defensively, giving up 40 points per game, which ranked 24th out of the 27 5A teams. So, with seven returning defensive players and its newcomers Cedar Valley hopes to bring that number down.

1. Timpview Thunderbirds

Head coach: Donny Atuaia

In two seasons as head coach at Timpview, he’s led the program to a combined 21-5 record, including a runner-up finish in 2022 and a state championship in 2023. He’s a graduate of Orem and BYU.

Coach Donny Atuaia’s general outlook

“We are excited to see how we play as a team. With the departure of many seasoned student-athletes due to graduation and transferring, we hope that this year’s squad will continue to develop and live up to the expectations we have set for ourselves.”

Timpview overview 2023 stats 2023 record: 11-2 (first in Region 7 with a 5-0 record) 2023 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 5A 2023 postseason: Beat Bountiful, 23-15, in the 5A 5A championship All-time record: 390-138 (46 years) State titles: 12 (1986, 1991, 1997, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2023) Region titles: 23 (1977 co, 1986 co, 1991, 1992, 1993 co, 1995, 1996, 1997, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2005 co, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019, 2020 co, 2021, 2023)

Offensive coordinator: Nick Robins

2023 offense: 32.92 ppg (No. 4 in 5A)

Eight returning starters

Run and Shoot offense

Returning offensive starters

Alema Foster: C

Lawyer Atuaia: G

Feagaiga Anesi: G

Ian Aloisio: T

Izaiah Henshilwood: T

Jaron Pula: WR

Kennan Pule: WR

Braxton Wilkerson: WR

Key offensive newcomers

Zedekiah Anahu-Ambrosio: WR (SR)

Abraham Ogata: WR (SR)

Chevas Gregory: RB (SR)

Carson Rasmussen: QB (SR)

Soakai Aston: QB (SR)

Toatele Afu: WR (JR)

Defensive coordinator: Jray Galea’i

2023 defense: 21.54 ppg (No. 9 in 5A)

Six returning starters

3-4 defense

Returning defensive starters

Aisa Galea’i, DB, Jr.

Taani Makasini, LB, Sr.

Daniel Beckstead, DL, Sr.

Matthias Lesa, LB, Sr.

Fatu Mounga, LB, Sr.

Puaa Mounga, DL, Sr.

Key defensive newcomers

Sei Lotoa Lesa, LB, Sr.

Sosaia Hifo, DB, Sr.

Lee Maile, DB, Sr.

Trinity To’a, DB, Jr.

Makay Trail, DB, Jr.

Sam Hepworth:, DL, Jr.

Christian Chouinard, DL, Jr.

Taimani Tela, DB, Jr.

Nephi Su’a, DB, Sr.

2. Springville Red Devils

Head coach: Dave Valeti

Valeti is heading into his third season as head coach at Springville, where he previously spent seven years as an assistant. His teams are 17-5 over the past two seasons. He played college football at Snow College and is a graduate of UVU.

Coach Dave Valeti’s general outlook

“We are excited for the upcoming 2024 football season. We have been working hard and are excited to put it all together. We have a talented group that isn’t afraid to work hard. We know what our identity is and we embrace and buy in to it. We know there are great teams in 5A and we are excited to get going.”

Springville overview 2023 stats 2023 record: 9-3 (second in Region 7 with a 4-1 record) 2023 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 5A 2023 postseason: Lost to Bountiful, 36-35, in the 5A quarterfinals All-time record: 478-426-32 (107 years) State titles: 1 (1985) Region titles: 27 (1922, 1926, 1929, 1933, 1938, 1954, 1976 co, 1977 co, 1978, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986 co, 1988 co, 1990, 1991 co, 1992, 1993 co, 2001, 2004, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2021 co, 2022)

Offensive coordinator: Doug Bills

2023 offense: 29.92 ppg (No. 11 in 5A)

Seven returning starters

Pro-Style offense

Returning offensive starters

Lisiate Valeti, Jr., QB/ATH

Tua Naufahu, Jr., TE/HB

Drake Peterson, Sr., WR

Jack Pickering, Sr., WR

Reed Deede, Sr., WR

Mo Finau, Sr., RB

Danial Marquez, Jr., OL

Chaste Lameta, Jr., OL

Cade Johnson, Jr., OL

Key offensive newcomers

Max Harris, Jr., RB

Mosese Finau, Sr., OL

McKay Caldwell, Jr., TE

Easton Leavitt, Sr., QB

Zach Mower-Olsen, Sr., RB

Defensive coordinator: Dave Valeti

2023 defense: 14.08 ppg (No. 1 in 5A)

Six returning starters

H20 defense

Returning defensive starters

Jack Pickering, Sr., DB

Drake Peterson, Sr., DB

Lisiate Valeti, Jr., DB

Reed Deede, Sr., DB

Tua Naufahu, Jr., OLB

Daniel Marquez, Jr., DL

Cade Johnson, Jr., DL

Key defensive newcomers

Stafford Small, Jr., LB

Zach Mower-Olsen, Sr., LB

Nova Valeti, Sr., LB

Treyton Harris, So., LB

3. Orem Tigers

Head coach: Lance Reynolds

The Timpview High School and BYU graduate led Orem to a 5-7 record in his first season as head coach in 2023.

Coach Lance Reynolds’s general outlook

“After a season riddled with injuries, the 2024 Orem Tigers have reloaded with talent and a new passion for greatness. Building on the great returning players of last season, the Tigers will also have a few new names making plays this fall.”

Orem overview 2023 stats 2023 record: 5-7 (tied for third in Region 7 with a 2-3 record) 2023 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 5A 2023 postseason: Lost to Timpview, 35-28, in the 5A second round All-time record: 556-328-21 (93 years) State titles: 7 (1962, 1968, 1994, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020) Region titles: 29 (1935 co, 1941, 1945, 1946, 1947, 1948, 1951, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1967, 1968, 1970 co, 1974, 1985 co, 1987, 1990, 1993, 1994, 1996 co, 2000 co, 2004-co, 2012, 2013 co, 2017, 2018, 2020 co)

Offensive coordinator: Mic Hixson

2023 offense: 31.67 ppg (No. 7 in 5A)

Six returning starters

Spread, Pro-Style offense

Returning offensive starters

Kaue Akana, Jr., WR, RB, S

Feleti Iongi, Sr., RB, WR, DB

Micah Seufale, Sr., OL

Zayden Saddleback, Sr., OT

Warren Matina, Jr., OT

Cole Engemann, Jr., QB

Key offensive newcomers

Tayden Ka’awa, Jr., QB

Wes Hall, Jr., OL/DL

Jackson Sanders, Sr., WR

Beck Coy, Jr., WR

Kai Wesley, Jr., TE

Defensive coordinator: Josh Arnold

2023 defense: 26.75 ppg (No. 18 in 5A)

Five returning starters

4-3 defense

Returning defensive starters

Ma’ake Apo, Sr., DT

AJ Snow, Sr., DE

Calvin Gardner, Sr., DE

Sesi Nelson, Jr., DT

Key defensive newcomers

Moti Lavaki, So., DT

Ryker Mikkelson, Sr., LB/RB

Easton Finch, Sr., DB

Malosi Ilaoa, Fr., S

Tui Tasini, Jr., LB

Will Rasmussen, So., DB

4. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles

Head coach: Kalin Hall

The father of former BYU QB Jaren Hall, Kalin Hall is entering his second season as head coach at Maple Mountain after last year’s 6-6 debut season. He’s a graduate of Valley High School in Nevada and BYU.

Coach Kalin Hall’s general outlook

“The 2023 football season for Maple Mountain High School was a testament to resilience and determination. With a roster predominantly composed of first-year varsity starters and minimal experience, the team faced numerous challenges. Despite these hurdles, the team was often regarded as overachievers. The coaching staff, however, attributed their success to the players’ hard work, discipline, and unwavering attitude.

“In their first year, the new coaching staff instilled a strong foundation of structure and grit, which became the cornerstone of the team’s identity. Their efforts nearly propelled the team to Rice-Eccles Stadium, showcasing the remarkable progress made in a short time. The promising performance of the young team, coupled with the coaching staff’s vision, hints at a bright future for Maple Mountain football.”

Maple Mountain overview 2023 stats 2023 record: 6-6 (tied for third in Region 7 with a 2-3 record) 2023 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 5A 2023 postseason: Lost to Box Elder, 28-21, in the 5A second round All-time record: 68-99 (15 years) State titles: None Region titles: 1 (2020 co)

Offensive coordinator: Bingham Fano

2023 offense: 28.5 ppg (No. 12 in 5A)

Five returning starters

Spread Gun offense

Returning offensive starters

Jay Diedker, Sr., G

Zack Jensen, Sr., T,G

Tate Sumsion, Sr., C

Caide Bingham, Sr., G

Derek Morehouse, Sr., WR

Key offensive newcomers

Eli Mauga, Sr., FS

Mason Jensen, Sr., QB

Defensive coordinator: Dominigue Moe

2023 defense: 27.42 ppg (No. 19 in 5A)

Five returning starters

4-2 defense

Returning defensive starters

Tiger Hakes, Sr., OLB

Farron Hardy, Sr., SS

Madox Sabey, Sr., CB

Carston Fegan, Sr., C

Matetus Adams, Sr., T

Key defensive newcomers

Eli Mouga, Sr., SS

Jag Ioane, So., Ath

5. Wasatch Wasps

Head coach: Jody Morgan

Is replacing Steve Coburn as head coach, who led the Wasps program for the past 12 years. He previously spent five years head coach at Riverton (2018-2022), where his teams went 33-25 in five seasons, including a shared region title in 2021. He’s a graduate of West Jordan and Dixie State.

Coach Jody Morgan’s general outlook

“We have an exciting group of players for this upcoming season. They show up each day with a great attitude and work ethic. This group will be in charge of establishing new standards for the football program and making a positive impact on the school and community.”

Wasatch overview 2023 stats 2023 record: 3-7 (tied for third in Region 7 with a 2-3 record) 2023 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 5A 2023 postseason: Lost to Orem, 48-24, in the 5A first round All-time record: 490-410-18 (100 years) State titles: None Region titles: 21 (1931, 1942, 1943, 1944, 1964, 1966, 1967 co, 1968, 1970, 1972, 1974, 1975 co, 1977 co, 1981, 1982, 1984 co, 1993, 1999 co, 2002, 2007 co, 2020 co)

Offensive coordinator: Jody Morgan

2023 offense: 25.5 ppg (No. 16 in 5A)

Six returning starters

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Mack Kelson, Sr., QB

Robby Whalen, Jr., OL

Conner Cox, Sr., OL

Hutch Solomon, Jr., WR

Cache Combs, Jr., WR

Mason Gomez, Jr., WR

Key offensive newcomers

Braxton Probst, Jr., WR

Will Anderson, Sr., Running Back

Ben Brand, Jr., Running Back

Nathaniel Cortapozi, Sr., OL

Drexton Morris, Jr., WR

Levi Jones, Jr., WR

Defensive coordinator: Jordan Gurr

2023 defense: 39.7 ppg (No. 23 in 5A)

Four returning starters

4-3 defense

Returning defensive starters

Heath Budd, Sr., DL

Addison Holmes, Sr., DL

Crew Baxter, Jr., DL

Dalton Hill, Sr., CB

Key defensive newcomers

Brody Hulme, Sr., Edge

Brock Hawkins, Jr., FS

Parker Turner, Sr., BS

Miguel Armendariz, Jr., CB

Caiden Brown, Sr., LB

Jack Neff, Jr., LB

Ashton Nord, Soph, LB

6. Cedar Valley Aviators

Head coach: Weston Zabriskie

The school’s only head coach is entering his sixth season after leading the program to a 27-30 record its first five seasons. Prior to that he spent nine seasons as head coach at South Sevier, leading the Rams to a 31-64 record from 2010 to 2018. He’s a graduate of North Sanpete High School and Utah State University.

Coach Weston Zabriskie’s general outlook

“We have a great group of kids who are working hard and ready to compete. We have a lot of kids looking to step up and take leadership roles on the team. The kids are excited and ready to go.”

Cedar Valley overview 2023 stats 2023 record: 2-9 (sixth in Region 7 with a 0-5 record) 2023 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 5A 2023 postseason: Lost to Bountiful, 51-7, in the 5A first round All-time record: 25-21 (4 years) State titles: None Region titles: None

Offensive coordinator: Ben Byrd

2023 offense: 19.18 ppg (No. 22 in 5A)

Three returning starters

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Cole Christensen, Sr., QB

Detmer Murdock, Sr., TE

Jace McClellan, Sr., WR

Key offensive newcomers

Landon Johnson, Jr., QB

Luke Ballard, Jr., WR

Bridger Dastrup, Sr., WR

Ayden Laws, So, ATH

Brecken Pierson, Sr., WR

Trey Cram, Jr., RB

Carlos Marquez, Sr., OL

Kolten Smith, Sr., OL

Manning Linde, Jr., OL

Ayden Stoner, Sr., OL

Kortlan Harvey, Sr., OL

Defensive coordinator: Sam Vidal

2023 defense: 40 ppg (No. 24 in 5A)

Seven returning starters

4-2-5 defense

Returning defensive starters

Jed Feller, Sr., DE

James Young, Sr., DE

Trey Nelson, So, DL

Jaxin Monson, Sr., CB

Brayden Jakins, Sr., S

Jarom Cline, Jr., S

Brady Zabriskie, Sr., S

Key defensive newcomers