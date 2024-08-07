When the expectations ramped up in the playoffs last season, West’s football team didn’t exactly rise to the occasion. After beating Alta by 26 points in region play, in the 5A second round playoff rematch West lost in quadruple overtime.

It was a brutal end to the season after a perfect 6-0 region season, especially watching two other Region 6 teams advance to the semis.

Expectations are just as high for West High heading into the 2024 season as it was projected to finish first by the rest of the Region 6 coaches.

“I think they all know the expectation right now. We’re going into the fifth year of this growth process and there are some expectations to do well and I think they understand that,” said West coach Olosaa Solovi. “You can take it as pressure or you can embrace it, and we’re hoping they’re embracing that pressure and embracing the process and really getting them focused on us and us being disciplined and taking each rep in practice to try and get better.”

In reflecting on that playoff loss, Solovi said his team didn’t execute the critical details when it needed.

Alta, meanwhile, won its ensuing quarterfinal game to advance to the 5A semifinals despite finishing region play with a 3-3 record. Their postseason success in many ways epitomized the competitiveness within Region 6 last season, something many believe will unfold again.

West went 6-0 a year ago in Region 6 but narrowly beat Brighton and Olympus, who finished tied for second with 4-2 records. Alta and East tied for fourth with 3-3 records and were competitive in nearly every game with teams at the top of the region.

“Our region is very talented and will produce some great matchups. The natural rivalries promote familiarity and excitement each week. We hope to be near the top when the playoffs arrive,” said Olympus coach Brandon Burt, whose team also advanced to the 5A semifinals a year ago.

West and Olympus are the teams with the most returning experience, so it’s no surprise the coaches in the region pegged them as No. 1 and No. 2 in region.

West returns seven offensive starters and six defensively. Solovi said he feels great about his offense heading into the season, and defensively believes if the newcomers in the box rise to the occasion, his team can be really good.

West will get tested early. It travels to Colquitt County, Georgia, for its season opener on Aug. 16. The Packers went 12-1 last season and will again be one of the top teams in Georgia. In Week 2, West faces Clovis East, California, and then American Fork in Week 3.

Solovi believes that difficult schedule will prepare his team for the Region 6 grind at the top.

Region 6 high school football projections

Olympus returns six offensive starters and seven defensive starters from a team that went 8-4 last year, and narrowly lost to eventual state champ Timpview in the semifinals 22-20.

“Overall, we are excited about this group. We have team speed, toughness, some decent size and the willingness to prepare. We play in a great region full of talented rivals and are looking forward to the season,” said Burt.

West and Olympus will both have new starting QBs in 2024, as will projected No. 3 team Brighton. Whichever team finds the most stability at that key position by the time region play rolls around could be the team that ultimately claims the region title.

East will be looking for a bounce-back season after a a disappointing 5-6 record a year ago.

Alta was projected to finish fifth as new coach Blake Burdette inherits a young team after the departure of Alema Te’o as head coach.

“We are excited to start a new era of Alta Football. We won’t have the numbers that the team has had in the past, but are excited about the boys that we have. The team has been working hard to accomplish all the goals that have been set out,” said Burdette.

Highland and Skyline are projected to finish at the bottom of Region 6.

Kautai Olevao is heading into his fourth season as head coach, and he’s hoping that with half his starters back from a year ago his team can find a way to be more competitive in 2024.

Skyline is coming off a 0-10 season, but new coach Marcus Mailei is hoping he can point the program in the right direction, but he knows it won’t be easy.

“We’re in the toughest region in state. Olympus has great coaches, Brighton has both great athletes and coaches. West has a great leader and is building an awesome culture. Highland has been competitive for the last two seasons, and East High always brings that smash mouth football,” said Mailei.

Region 6 projections

(Preseason rankings are based on coaches’ votes)

1. West Panthers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Olosaa Solovi

Entering his sixth season as head coach at West, where he’s posted a 36-18 record over that span. He’s a graduate of West High School.

Coach Olosaa Solovi’s general outlook

“We have a solid group of returners coming back and we’re excited to see how things come together.”

West overview 2023 stats 2023 record: 6-4 (first in Region 6 with a 6-0 record) 2023 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 5A 2023 postseason: Lost to Alta, 36-34 4OT, in the 5A second round All-time record: 603-462-34 (130 years) State titles: 7 (1925, 1927, 1973, 1975, 1980, 1984, 1992) -- also won 14 additional championships between 1898 and 1915 when season record vs. other high schools determined titles. Region titles: 28 (1909, 1911, 1912, 1913, 1915, 1925 co, 1927, 1928, 1933, 1936 co, 1941, 1946, 1968, 1970, 1974, 1975, 1978 co, 1979, 1980, 1982, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 2014 co, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023)

Offensive coordinator: Olosaa Solovi Jr.

2023 offense: 31.7 ppg (No. 6 in 5A)

Seven returning starters

Multiple offenses

Returning offensive starters

Kamden Lopati, So., QB

Rob J Lapuaho, Sr., OL

Vaea Ikakoula, Sr., OL

AJ Tukuafu, Sr., OL

Charles Chachi Pan, Sr., WR

Lava Vailahi, Sr., WR

Louie Hamilton, Jr., RB

Key offensive newcomers

Brian Tapu, Sr., OL

Alema Malieitulua, Jr., OL

Jaxon Toala, Jr., WR

Jared Chase, Sr., WR

Lote Sotele, Sr., RB

Izaiah Holley, Sr., ATH

Jr., Dickson, So., ATH

Levi Lavaka, So., WR

Alani Latu, So., WR

Defensive coordinator: Charlie Falatea

2023 defense: 23.9 ppg (No. 12 in 5A)

Six returning starters

Multiple defenses

Returning defensive starters

Miller Carter, Jr., DL

Anthony Tuitupou, Jr., DL

Aisea Angilau, Sr., LB

Lava Vailahi, Sr., DB

Charles Chachi Pan, Sr., DB

Louie Hamilton, Jr., DB

Key defensive newcomers

Sione Pasi, Sr., DL

Spencer Mafi, Jr., DL/LB

Semisi Felila, Sr., DT

Samanu Tuaone, So., LB

Justice Reed, So., DB

Fatai Tuiono, Jr., LB

Nofo Hafoka, Sr., DT

Izaiah Holley, Sr., DB

Dieter Lotulelei, So., DL

2. Olympus Titans

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Brandon Burt

The long-time assistant coach took over as head coach only one month before the start of last season and led the program to an 8-4 record. He’s a graduate of Highland High and Weber State.

Coach Brandon Burt’s general outlook

“The 2024-25 Olympus Titans are ready for another exciting season. The desire to win is high and the desire to prepare to win is equally high. This team likes to practice.

“We return some very good players that have gained varsity experience and have played in big games.

“Offensively, we return three linemen and two receivers. We have talent across the board that can earn positions. We have good team speed and will be versatile. Mark Smith will be the QB coach and the OC and does a great job! Line coaches Adam Hornung and Ryan Reynolds will put people in positions to excel. They have knowledge, work ethic and love the players. Receiver coach Spencer Young has talent to work with and is talented himself. He puts the team first. Running back coaches Russ Smith and Brian Jacketta provide valuable experience and leadership to the group. These men are terrific coaches and even better mentors to the players. Kicking coach Gil Cordova has All Stater-Asher Gubler returning for his senior year.

Olympus overview 2023 stats 2023 record: 8-4 (tied for second in Region 6 with a 4-2 record) 2023 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 5A 2023 postseason: Lost to Timpview, 22-20, in the 5A semifinals All-time record: 418-295-9 (71 years) State titles: 2 (1984, 1998) Region titles: 15 (1964, 1977, 1982, 1983, 1986, 1998, 2001 co, 2003-co, 2011, 2012-co, 2013-co, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019)

“Defensively, we return seven starters. These Titans love to play defense and will be a physical group. Linebacker coaches Leroy Vea and Ryan Birdsley have been terrific. Secondary coaches John Smith and Casey Evans have great talent to work with and are tireless coaches. DL coaches Jason Anderson and Haloti Ngata are fine role models and will promote team play and good defense.

“Special teams will be a group effort led by Gil Cordova. Each coach will have a role in the Special teams at Olympus.

“Overall, we are excited about this group! We have team speed, toughness, some decent size and the willingness to prepare. We play in a great region full of talented rivals and are looking forward to the season.”

Offensive coordinator: Mark Smith

2023 offense: 28.17 ppg (No. 14 in 5A)

Six returning starters

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Logan Moeakiola, Sr., OL

Caden Lloyd, Sr., WR

Tommy Nelson, Sr., WR

Max Harmer, Sr., OL

Jack Booth, Sr., OL

Asher Gubler, Sr., K

Key offensive newcomers

Max Rice, Sr., QB

Luke Esperson, Jr., QB

Mason Ontiveros, Sr., OL

Brian Perkins, Jr., WR

Jack Evans, Sr., RB/WR

Defensive coordinator: Brandon Burt

2023 defense: 14.42 ppg (No. 2 in 5A)

Seven returning starters

4-3 defense

Returning defensive starters

Nate Sheets, Sr., LB

Ryder Birdsley, Sr., LB

Thomas Mauga, Sr., DE

Jack Evans, Sr., S

James Schlendorf, Sr., CB

Hugh Matsumori, Jr., CB

Lincoln Ames, Jr., DE

Key defensive newcomers

Nate Hollberg, Sr., S

Brady Wolfenbarger, Sr., MLB

Sam Toronto, Sr., S

Kingston Nugent, Sr., DT

Sam Ngata, So., LB

3. Brighton Bengals

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Casey Sutera

In two seasons as head coach at Brighton, his teams have posted a 17-6 record. He previously was the defensive coordinator at Corner Canyon. He’s a graduate of Murray High School and the University of Utah.

Coach Casey Sutera’s general outlook

“I am really excited for the 2024 season. I feel like the work ethic of our team is really strong and we have a lot of players that could contribute on the field. Our returning leaders have done a great job pushing our team culture and by being good examples to the rest of our team.”

Brighton overview 2023 stats 2023 record: 8-4 (tied for second in Region 6 with a 4-2 record) 2023 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 5A 2023 postseason: Lost to Timpview, 55-35, in the 5A quarterfinals All-time record: 399-209-2 (55 years) State titles: 1 (1982) Region titles: 19 (1977 co, 1978, 1979, 1981 co, 1982, 1986, 1988 co, 1992, 1995 co, 1996 co, 1997, 2000 co, 2001, 2002 co, 2004, 2005 co, 2020, 2021, 2022)

Offensive coordinator: Cayden Mietchen

2023 offense: 31.17 ppg (No. 8 in 5A)

Four returning starters

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Mason Haertel, Sr., RB

Connor Melchior, Sr., OL

Case Beames, Sr., WR

Marshall Huber, Jr., OL

Key offensive newcomers

Sam Storrs, Sr., WR

Cash Gay, Sr., WR

Shawn Dudley, Sr., TE

Joe Vance, Sr., OL

Noah Matheson, Jr., OL

Barrett Herscher, Jr., OL

Slade Taylor, Jr., TE

Zion Hunkin, So., OL

Defensive coordinator: Frankie Sutera

2023 defense: 20.17 ppg (No. 6 in 5A)

Five returning starters

Multiple defenses

Returning defensive starters

Tyree Pearson, Sr., DL

Kaleb Miller, Sr., DL

Caleb Stock, Sr., DL

Mitch Romney, Sr., DB

Beau LaFleur, Sr., LB

Key defensive newcomers

Gus Blake, Sr., DB

Brixton Wright, Sr., LB

Miles Jensen, Sr., DB

Will Little, Jr., DB

Bode Johnson, Sr., LB

Ryan Williamson, Sr., LB

Sofele Hansen, Jr., DB

Owen Tabaracci, Sr., LB

Jonah Slighting, Sr., LB

Jaxon Nettleton, Jr., DE

Jaxon Fisher, Jr., DL

4. East Leopards

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Brandon Matich

Entering his 15th season as head coach at East, where he’s tallied a 122-54 record and two state titles (2015, 2016). Previously, he coached at Park City for five seasons from 2005 to 2009, with a 39-18 record and semifinal appearances in 2008 and 2009. His career record is 161-72. He’s a graduate of Brighton High School and the University of Utah.

East overview 2023 stats 2023 record: 5-6 (tied for fourth in Region 6 with a 3-3 record) 2023 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 5A 2023 postseason: Lost to Springville, 24-0, in the 5A second round All-time record: 619-384-31 (110 years) State titles: 17 (1917, 1919, 1920, 1921, 1922, 1923, 1925, 1926, 1943, 1952, 1953, 1955, 1956, 1964, 1974, 1996, 2015, 2016) — championships determined by season record vs. other high schools from 1898-1918. Region titles: 39 (1917, 1919, 1920, 1921, 1922, 1923 co, 1925 co, 1926, 1929 co, 1934, 1935, 1936 co, 1937 co, 1938, 1939, 1940, 1942, 1943, 1952, 1953, 1955, 1956, 1957, 1960, 1962, 1964, 1966, 1973, 1996, 2006 co, 2007 co, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 co, 2020 co)

Offensive coordinator: Brandon Matich

2023 offense: 22.09 ppg (No. 19 in 5A)

Option offense

Defensive coordinator: TBD

2023 defense: 21.64 ppg (No. 10 in 5A)

Multiple defense

5. Alta Hawks

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Blake Burdette

Entering his first year as head coach at Alta. He’s a graduate of Olympus High School and the University of Utah.

Coach Blake Burdette’s general outlook

“We are excited to start a new era of Alta Football. We won’t have the numbers that the team has had in the past, but are excited about the boys that we have. The team has been working hard to accomplish all the goals that have been set out. We are young, but have great leadership amongst the team. The team is picking up the the new schemes quickly and are ready to compete at a high level.”

Alta overview 2023 stats 2023 record: 10-4 (tied for fourth in Region 6 with a 3-3 record) 2023 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 5A 2023 postseason: Lost to Bountiful, 20-19, in the 5A semifinals All-time record: 314-195 (46 years) State titles: 4 (1983, 1988, 2007, 2008) Region titles: 12 (1984 co, 1985 co, 1988 co, 2000 co, 2003, 2005 co, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009 co, 2011, 2016)

Offensive coordinator: Marshall Hendrickson

2023 offense: 30.64 ppg (No. 9 in 5A)

Two returning starters

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Sterling Toelupe, Jr., C

Matt McKea, Sr., WR

Key offensive newcomers

Nolan Lohnes, Sr., RB

Brock Russell, Jr., RB&WR

Trevyn Fabrizio, Jr., WR

Justin Hansen, So., Tackle

Tucker Brown, Jr., QB

Defensive coordinator: Joe Tuha

2023 defense: 17.79 ppg (No. 4 in 5A)

Three returning starters

4-2-5 defense

Returning defensive starters

Cole Albrecht, Jr., DE

Jaxon Demille, Sr., LB

Bear Turner, Jr., FS

Key defensive newcomers

Noah Forbes, Sr., LB

Bennett Coester, Jr., LB

Kilipa Samaeli, Sr., LB

Ber Strong, Jr., CB

6. Highland Rams

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Kautai Olevao

Olevao is entering his fourth season as head coach at Highland, with 7-23 in those previous three years. He’d previously served as an assistant for six years. He’s a graduate of Kahuku High School in Hawaii and the University of Utah.

Coach Kautai Olevao’s general outlook

“We have a team mixed of young inexperienced players along with returning players from last year’s team. We have skill players that are eager to make plays and linemen determined to make their presence known.”

Highland overview 2023 stats 2023 record: 3-7 (sixth in Region 6 with a 1-5 record) 2023 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 5A 2023 postseason: Lost to Alta, 34-10, in the 5A first round All-time record: 441-271-3 (67 years) State titles: 5 (1959, 1961, 1963, 1986, 2010) Region titles: 15 (1958, 1959, 1961, 1963, 1986, 1987, 1988 co, 1996, 1997, 2003 co, 2004 co, 2005 co, 2006 co, 2007 co, 2009)



Offensive coordinator: Coach Kautai Olevao

2023 offense: 16.7 ppg (No. 23 in 5A)

Five returning starters

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Manasa Pela, QB/LB, Sr.

John Noa, OL/DL, So.

Charlie McConkie, WR/LB, Sr.

CJ Watkins, OL/DL, Sr.

Alexander Mitchell, Sr.

Key offensive newcomers

Carter Hodges, WR/DB, Sr.

Max McGrath, WR/DE, Sr.

Jackson Folau, WR/DB, So.

Malik Jones, TE/LB, Jr.

Defensive coordinator: Coach Adam Flores

2023 defense: 24.2 ppg (No. 15 in 5A)

Five returning starters

4-3 defense

Returning defensive starters

Charlie McConkie, LB/WR, Sr.

Simon Moore, WR/DB, Sr.

Ben Bauman, WR/DB, Sr.

Alexander Mitchell, WR/DE, Sr.

Luke Kearl, WR/DB, Sr.

Key defensive newcomers

Malik Jones, TE/LB, Jr.

Cortland Angstman, OL/DL, So.

Max McGrath, So.

7. Skyline Eagles

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Marcus Mailei

An assistant at Skyline for the past three seasons, he’s taking over as head coach this season. He’s a graduate of Highland and Weber State. He played two years in the NFL, winning a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints in 2010.

Coach Marcus Mailei’s general outlook

“Skyline Football’s 2023 season was undoubtedly a challenging one for the Eagles, marked by several difficult matches and multiple blowout losses, including many scoreless games. Despite these setbacks, the team demonstrated resilience and determination, learning valuable lessons from each game. These experiences have only strengthened their resolve to come back stronger in the upcoming season, with renewed focus and commitment to improving their performance on the field.”

Skyline overview 2023 stats 2023 record: 0-10 (seventh in Region 6 with a 0-6 record) 2023 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 5A 2023 postseason: Missed playoff All-time record: 472-230-1 (62 years) State titles: 14 (1967, 1969, 1970, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1990, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2005) Region titles: 21 (1965, 1966, 1967, 1969 co, 1972, 1976, 1978 co, 1979, 1987 co, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994 co, 1995, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2004, 2012-co)



Offensive coordinator: Marcus Mailei

2023 offense: 5.4 ppg (No. 27 in 5A)

Five returning starters

Hybrid West Coast Spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Karson Kaufusi, Sr., TE

Davis Brown, Sr., WR

Diego Langberg, Sr., WR

Bronson Bowen, Sr., WR/RB

Johnny Barrus, Jr., QB

Kyle Johnson, Sr., WR

Matt Boyack, Sr., OL

Rigby Clark, Sr., OL/FB

Key offensive newcomers

Anthony Salazar, Sr., QB

Moses Mailei, Sr., OL

Tohi Similai, Sr., OL

Jackson Patmides, OL

Julius Gonzales, So., WR

David Holomon, So., RB

Owen Thompson, Sr., WR

Jonah Mailei, So., RB

Jack Derum, Sr., WR

Sione Tupua, Jr., WR

Jason Tupua, Sr., WR/RB

Defensive coordinator: Moses Mailei

2023 defense: 41.4 ppg (No. 25 in 5A)

Five returning starters

4-3 defense

Returning defensive starters

Karson Kaufusi

Anderson Scott

Davis Brown, DB

Matt Boyack, LB

Dylan Mattinson

Key defensive newcomers