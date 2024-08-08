The best photos from Team USA’s comeback win over Serbia

It may have been too close for comfort, but Team USA got a big win against Serbia on Thursday to make it into Saturday’s gold medal game.

The U.S. basketball team, featuring stars like LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, got down by as many as 17 points before claiming and keeping the lead in the final minutes to win by four, 95-91.

“I’m really humbled to have been a part of this game,” U.S. coach Steve Kerr said after Thursday’s game, per ESPN. “It’s one of the greatest basketball games I’ve ever been a part of. They were perfect. They played a perfect game.”

United States' LeBron James (6) shoots during a men's semifinal basketball game against Serbia at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. | Mark J. Terrill

Aleksa Avramovic (30), of Serbia, argues with his coach against the United States during a men's semifinals basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. | Mark J. Terrill

United States' Stephen Curry (4) celebrates against Serbia during a men's semifinals basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. | Michael Conroy

United States' Joel Embiid (11) falls while trying to control the ball against Aleksa Avramovic (30), of Serbia, during a men's semifinals basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. | Michael Conroy

Steve Kerr, coach for the United States, gestures during a men's semifinals basketball game against Serbia at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. | Mark J. Terrill

Nikola Jokic (15), of Serbia, tries to shoot past United States' Devin Booker (15) during a men's semifinal basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. | Gregory Shamus

United States' LeBron James (6) celebrates after beating Serbia during a men's semifinals basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. | Mark J. Terrill

United States' Joel Embiid (11) celebrates a basket in the final minutes against Serbia during a men's semifinals basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. | Mark J. Terrill

Nikola Milutinov (33), of Serbia, shoots past United States' Joel Embiid (11) during a men's semifinal basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. | Evelyn Hockstein

Marko Guduric (23), of Serbia, tries to save the ball in front of United States' Bam Adebayo (13) during a men's semifinals basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. | Mark J. Terrill

United States' Kevin Durant (7) tries to block Nikola Milutinov (33), of Serbia, during a men's semifinals basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. | Mark J. Terrill