Chari Hawkins, of the United States, throws in the women's heptathlon javelin at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.

Chari Hawkins found reasons to smile on Friday as she bounced back from a heartbreaking start to close out the heptathlon at the Olympics with her head held high.

The former Utah State athlete was almost guaranteed a disappointing finish in the back of the pack after just two of the competition’s seven events, since she “no heighted” in the high jump on Thursday, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Hawkins chose to complete the competition and could be seen smiling at several points during coverage of Friday’s three heptathlon events: the long jump, the javelin and the 800-meter race.

She finished fifth in her group of 11 competitors in the long jump, ninth in her group of 10 competitors in the javelin throw and eighth in her heat of 11 runners in the 800-meter race, per Olympics.com.

Overall, Hawkins finished the heptathlon in 21st place in a field of 23.

Of the two women who finished behind her, one dropped out of the event before it started and the other dropped out after five of the seven events.

Chari Hawkins, of the United States, reacts after her throw in the women's heptathlon javelin at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. | Matthias Schrader

How does the heptathlon work at the Olympics?

The heptathlon is comprised of seven track and field events, according to an explainer video shared by the Paris Olympics.

100-meter hurdles

High jump

Shot put

200 meters

Long jump

Javelin

800 meters

The competition is split into two days, with four events conducted on the first day and three on the second.

Heptathletes are awarded points in each round, which are calculated using a complex scoring table. They have to push themselves to beat not just their opponents, but their own personal bests and the standard times and distances for each event.

Chari Hawkins’ path to the Olympics

Hawkins turned her Olympic dream into reality later than most.

She’s 33 at this summer’s Games, which is her first Olympics.

To earn a spot on Team USA in Paris, Hawkins set four new personal records in heptathlon events during the U.S. Olympic track and field trials. She finished in second behind young star Anna Hall.

Hall finished in fifth in this week’s heptathlon at the Olympics.