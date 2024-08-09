The West Jordan Jaguars storm the field before they play the Bingham Miners in West Jordan on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. The Miners won 48-0.

After finishing third in Region 4 last year and getting knocked out in the second round of the 5A playoffs, West Jordan will be looking to take a big step forward this year.

With a number of returning starting players on both sides of the ball — eight on offense and eight on defense — West Jordan is expected to improve and finish at the top of the region this season.

Jaguars head coach Ron Halbert knows that with so many programs on the rise they could face a challenging schedule but feels it is a challenge his team is up for.

“We are looking forward to growing as a program and building something special this year. We will improve this season, we will improve a little bit every week. We have a ton of support and can’t wait to go out and give the community something to be excited about and something to be proud of,” said Halbert.

After going undefeated and finishing at the top of the region last year, the Granger football program will be in somewhat of a transition phase.

First year head coach Pete Smolin is taking over a program that finished with an overall record of 7-4 last year and is confident that his team will have a target on it as the team to beat.

“Many see us in a rebuilding year. Well yes every team rebuilds from the previous, so are we but our standards and expectations have risen not fallen. We have many returning starters who are now bigger, faster and stronger and young guys coming up who have put in the work and look really good. We also have some key transfers that we have a positive outlook on. In my 30 plus years of coaching, I have never had a team so respectful and hardworking. They get after it in the weight room,” said Smolin.

Hunter comes in at No. 3 in the preseason rankings and after finishing fourth in region with an overall record of 5-5 last year, is looking to take a big step forward and are looking to build on the positives from last season.

After losing a heartbreaker in the first round of last year’s playoffs to Bonneville, Hunter head coach Harold Moleni feels that with the number of coaching changes and player turnover in the offseason, he knows the opportunity is there for his team.

“We have a positive outlook on last season. We progressed in many aspects of our program and we were able to develop our players to reach new heights as individuals and as a team,” said Moleni.

Kearns takes the fourth spot in preseason projections. After finishing runner-up to Granger and going 4-1 in region last season, first year head coach John Rowbatham is taking over a Kearns team that will be looking to not only replicate, but also improve upon their solid play from last year.

“With a new coaching staff there is always change. The change happening within the Kearns High School program is one of accountability, teamwork and pure enjoyment of football. A young hungry group of Cougars is led by a talented and extremely determined senior class,” said Robatham.

Checking in at No. 5 is Taylorsville. After falling short of their goals and expectations last year, Taylorsville is looking to rebound and improve upon their results from last season.

“The Warriors are building their new foundation from the ground up and look forward to the 2024 season,” said Taylorsville head coach Chris Rosales.

Taylorsville has 17 total starters returning from last year, so Rosales is hoping the players have learned from past experiences and take a step forward this year.

After seeing themselves get just one win last year, the Cyprus Pirates will see plenty of change in hopes of getting out of the cellar of the region.

With this being the last season that Cyprus will play at Pirates Field, Cyprus head coach Jake Hardcastle is hoping his team can create some lasting memories in the last season playing on that field.

“Cyprus High School football will look different this year. Some new starters and a new culture will boost Cyprus football and lead us to being a competitive football team. This is the last year of Cyprus football in the historical stadium and we look to honor the past by being competitive now and look forward to our future with new facilities moving forward,” said Hardcastle.

Region 4 high school football projections

Region 4 projections

(Preseason rankings are based on coaches’ votes)

1. West Jordan Jaguars

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Ron Halbert

Heading into his fourth season as head coach after posting an 20-13 record the first three seasons. He’s a long-time assistant coach at several schools in Utah, including six years at West Jordan from 1989 to 1995. He’s a graduate of Roy High School and Southern Utah.

Coach Ron Halbert’s general outlook

We are excited about our group of players. They have been working hard this summer. We will have a lot of experience returning. We have a lot of real good athletes that have good speed and quickness. Our line has some very good players returning but our depth in not very deep.

West Jordan overview 2023 stats 2023 record: 6-6 (third in Region 4 with a 3-2 record) 2023 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 5A 2023 postseason: Lost to Olympus, 35-6, in the 5A 6A second round All-time record: 187-245 (47 years) State titles: None Region titles: 3 (1992, 1994, 1999 co)

Offensive coordinator: Brock Bryant

2023 offense: 20.58 ppg (No. 21 in 5A)

Eight returning starters

Multiple Spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Bobo Bradley Sr., Center

Paula Havea Jr., Guard

Bishop Lolohea Jr., Tackle

Nia Ioapo Jr., WR

Julius Mulitalo Sr., WR

Gio Polanco Sr., Slot

Nico Jones Sr., RB

Cody Johnson Jr., RB

Riley Warner Sr., QB

Ian Matau Sr., WR

Markus Lopez Jr., FB

Beau Brant Sr., OL

Key offensive newcomers

Anthony Fale Jr., Slot

Julian Valenzuela Jr., Slot

Scooby Tulau Fr.th RB

Q Tulau Sr., RB

Epeli Kaufusi Sr., OL

Defensive coordinator: Dan Creasy

2023 defense: 26.5 ppg (No. 17 in 5A)

Eight returning starters

3-3-5 Stack/4-2-5

Returning defensive starters

Keaton Lewis Sr., LB/DE

Piuna Talanoa Sr., DE

Bobo Bradley Sr., NG

Ian Matau Sr., DB

Porter Creasy Jr., DB

Cody Johnson Jr., DB

Aydon Dean Sr., DB

LA Moala Jr., LB

Opeti Naulu Sr., DL

Key defensive newcomers

Q Tulau Sr., DB

Nick Bryant Sr., DB

Scooby Tulau, Fr., LB

Anthony Fale Jr., DB

Gio Polanco Sr., DB

Paula Havea Jr., NG

Bishop Lolohea Jr., DE

2. Granger Lancers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Pete Smolin

With 30 years of coaching experience at the high school and college level, Pete Smolin is taking over as Granger head coach. He’s a graduate of West Chester High in Pennsylvania and then Point Loma Nazarene University in California.

Coach Pete Smolin’s general outlook

Taking over a program with an outstanding year the previous season, many see us in a rebuilding year. Well yes, every team rebuilds from the previous, so are we but our standards and expectations have risen not fallen. With many returning starters who are now bigger fast and stronger, young guys coming up who have put in the work and look really good along with some key transfers we have a positive outlook. Our strength is in our lineman. In my 30 plus years of coaching I have never had a team so respectful and hardworking. They get after it in the weight room.

Granger overview 2023 stats 2023 record: 7-4 (first in Region 4 with a 5-0 record) 2023 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 5A 2023 postseason: Lost to Bountiful, 42-0, in the 5A second round All-time record: 284-365-5 (66 years) State titles: None Region titles: 10 (1967, 1976 co, 1977 co, 1985, 1987 co, 1988, 1989 co, 1995, 1999 co, 2023)

Offensive coordinator: Pete Smolin

2023 offense: 35.45 ppg (No. 1 in 5A)

Five returning starters

Multiple Spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Anthony Fale, Jr., WO

James Ronnie Laauli Figiel, Jr., ATH

Kyler Laei, Sr., OL

Malachi Malachi Levao, Sr., OL

Tevita Siope Tonga Kofe, Sr., RB

Key offensive newcomers

Sunia Fifita, Jr., RB,

Adin Welchman Jr., QB

Juni Tauataina Jr., WO

John Sonny Davies Roberts, Sr., OL

Brighton Ray Webb, Jr., WO

Defensive coordinator: Zach Enosa

2023 defense: 20 ppg (No. 5 in 5A)

Seven returning starters

Mulitple defenses

Returning defensive starters

Makamaile Oe Halatoaongo Sonasi, Sr. ,LB

Tevita Siope Tonga Kofe, Sr., LB

Anthony Fale, Jr., DB

James Ronnie Laauli Figiel, Jr., ATH

Ezekial Kasitati, So., DB

Mason Falakiseni Kasitati, So., DL

Luteru Ray Kinikini, So., DL

Key defensive newcomers

Ifo Pili Jr., Jr., DL

Brighton Ray Webb, Jr., DB

Matani Umu Masiu Manatau, Sr., LB

Tusi Manatau, Sr., LB

3. Hunter Wolverines

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Harold Moleni

Has led his alma mater to a 7-13 record in his first two seasons last year. He’s a graduate of the University of Hawaii.

Coach Harold Moleni’s general outlook

We have been building for the last two years and we are feeling confident that we’ll be able to put it all together this season.

Hunter overview 2023 stats 2023 record: 5-5 (fourth in Region 4 with a 2-3 record) 2023 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 5A 2023 postseason: Lost to Bonneville, 34-21, in the 5A first round All-time record: 205-157 (34 years) State titles: 1 (2003) Region titles: 8 (1991 co, 1996 co, 1997, 1998, 2002, 2003, 2009 co, 2012, 2014 co)



Offensive coordinator: Casey Miller

2023 offense: 22.2 ppg (No. 18 in 5A)

Six returning starters

Multiple offenses

Returning offensive starters

Siaosi Koloamatangi, Sr., RB

Daniel Misinale, Sr., OL

Kenzi Satini, Sr., OL

Uluaki Taukiuvea, Sr., TE

Tuifao Tufuga, Sr., OL

Isaac Fonua, Jr., RB

Key offensive newcomers

Pasi Havea, Sr., RB/WR

Traeden Siaosi, Sr., OL

Connor Anderson, Jr., WR

Tristan Scherzinger, Jr., FB

Melvie Gomez, So., OL

Kapui Masina, Jr., OL

Paula Makaafi, So., OL

Ammaron Fonua, Jr., QB/WR

Legrand Tahi, Sr., WR

Defensive coordinator: Richard Tauteoli and Sione Tongi

2023 defense: 20.8 ppg (No. 8 in 5A)

Six returning starters

3-4 defense

Returning defensive starters

Pasi Havea Sr., DB

Landon Graham Jr., DB

Siaosi Koloamatangi Sr., DB

Sione Manisela Sr., LB

Paula Makaafi SO, DL

Kenzi Satini, Sr., DL

Key defensive newcomers

Gus Toluta’u Sr., DB/LB

Traeden Siaosi Sr., DL

Kapui Masina Jr., DL

Uluaki Taukiuvea Sr., DL

Uesi Taiese, Sr., LB

Falaniko Taeoalii Jr., LB

Paula Fonua Sr., LB

4. Kearns Cougars

2024 Schedule

Head coach: John Rowbotham

Entering his first season as Kearns after spending the previous two at Skyline, where his teams posted a 10-12 record. He’s a graduate of Skyline High and Pacific Lutheran University in Washington.

Coach John Rowbotham’s general outlook

With a new coaching staff there is always change. The change happening within the Kearns High School program is one of accountability, teamwork and pure enjoyment of football. A young hungry group of Cougars is led by a talented and extremely determined senior class. The K-Town Cougars are ready to hunt in 2024.

Kearns overview 2023 stats 2023 record: 5-6 (second in Region 4 with a 4-1 record) 2023 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 5A 2023 postseason: Lost to East, 33-21, in the 5A first round All-time record: 224-358-1 (58 years) State titles: 2 (1972, 1989) Region titles: 7 (1969, 1973 co, 1989 co, 1993, 2017, 2018, 2019)

Offensive coordinator: John Rowbotham

2023 offense: 28.36 ppg (No. 13 in 5A)

One returning starter

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Austin Bell, Sr., WR

Key offensive newcomers

Manuel Deegan, Jr., QB

Bridger Jones, Sr., LT

Adolfo Vallejo, Jr., RB

Javier Garcia, Jr., RB

Chris Manuo, Jr., RB

Porter Caracena, Sr., C

Tony Diaz, Jr., RG

Karim Alarcon, Jr., WR

Austin Padgette, Jr., WR

Defensive coordinator: Andy Selcho

2023 defense: 25.18 ppg (No. 16 in 5A)

One returning starter

5-2 defense

Returning defensive starters

Marley Sio, Sr., S

Key defensive newcomers

Keenan Tupua, So., NG

Filimone Niualiku, Sr., DE

TJ Manuo, Sr., S

Olomalu Manusina-Faamausili, Sr., LB

Joel Dominguez, Sr., LB

Trenton Snyder, Jr., DE

5. Taylorsville Warriors

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Chris Rosales

He’s entering his fourth season as head coach at Taylorsville, where his teams own a 3-27 record over that span. He’s a graduate of Hillcrest High School and Eagle Gate College.

Coach Chris Rosales’s general outlook

Taylorsville is looking to regroup from falling short from last seasons goals and expectations. The Warriors are building their new foundation from the ground up and look forward to the 2024 season.

Taylorsville overview 2023 stats 2023 record: 1-10 (sixth in Region 4 with a 0-5 record) 2023 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 5A 2023 postseason: Missed playoffs All-time record: 129-295 (43 years) State titles: None Region titles: 2 (1999 co, 2013 co)

Offensive coordinator: Chris Rozy Rosales

2023 offense: 8.27 ppg (No. 25 in 5A)

Seven returning starters

Balanced offense

Returning offensive starters

Cole Kramer, Sr., QB/DB

Karsan Kirkman, Sr., WR/DB

Kobe Allen, Sr., WR/DB/QB

Jacob Lee, Sr., OL/DL

Thomas Gallo, Jr., OL/DL

Mustafa Algburi, Sr., RB/DB

Jaycob Gregory, Sr., WR/DB

Key offensive newcomers

Seth Mardis, Jr., OL/DL

Dallas Nieuwland, Jr., OL/DL

Francisco Vargas, Jr., TE/FB

Brighton Wilde, Sr., TE/WR

Braden DuKatz, Jr., TE/WR

Defensive coordinator: Tom Filipe/ Will Faleola

2023 defense: 43.36 ppg (No. 26 in 5A)

Ten returning starters

4-3 defense

Returning defensive starters

Kobe Allen, Sr., DB

Masi Filipe, Jr., LB

Thomas Gallo, Jr., DL

Karsan Kirkman, Sr., DB

Shane Johsnon, So., DL

Jacob Lee, Sr., DL

Dayton Miera, Jr., DL/LB

Tyler Perkins, Sr., DL

Francisco Vargas, Jr., LB

Blaze Workman, Sr., DB

Key defensive newcomers

Jamal Muridi, So., DB

6. Cyprus Pirates

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Jake Hardcastle

Taking over as head coach at Cyprus after spending the past two seasons as the head coach at Providence Hall with a 12-11 record. He’s a graduate of Wasatch High and Dixie State.

Coach Jake Hardcastle’s general outlook

Cyprus high school football will look different this year. Some new starters and a new culture will boost Cyprus football and lead us to being a competitive football team. This is the last year of Cyprus football in the historical stadium and we look to honor the past by being competitive now and look forward to our future with new facilities moving forward.

Cyprus overview 2023 stats 2023 record: 2-8 (fifth in Region 4 with a 1-4 record) 2023 RPI ranking: No. 25 in 5A 2023 postseason: Missed playoffs All-time record: 353-509-25 (97 years) State titles: 1 (1944) Region titles: 8 (1944, 1947, 1948, 1951, 1971, 1977 co, 1990, 2000)

Offensive coordinator: Dallas Garreaud

2023 offense: 14.2 ppg (No. 24 in 5A)

Four returning starters

Power spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Adam Kofe, So., OL

Christian Flores, Sr., OL

Dayton Valdez, Jr., OL

Jaxon Neilson, Sr., WR

Key offensive newcomers

Tristan Eyre, Jr., WR

Brennan Woodhead, Sr., RB

Schuyler Garlitz, Jr., WR

Ed Amuia, So., QB

RJ Stringfellow, Sr., QB

Defensive coordinator: Jake Hardcastle

2023 defense: 35.3 ppg (No. 22 in 5A)

Three returning starters

3-3-5 defense

Returning defensive starters

Britton Jepsen, Sr., DB

Uha Malekamu, Sr., LB

Naisa Filimoeatu, Sr., DL

Key defensive newcomers